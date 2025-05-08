Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (16-20) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-21)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

MIN: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 2.93 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 3-4, 5.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (2-2) for the Twins and Dean Kremer (3-4) for the Orioles. Ryan's team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles are 3-4-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles have a 1-2 record in Kremer's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.5%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +136 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Orioles are -152 to cover, and the Twins are +126.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Orioles game on May 8, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 7-2 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 35 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 17-18-0 in 35 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won six of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

Baltimore has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without earning a win.

The Orioles have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-2).

The Orioles have covered only 32.4% of their games this season, going 11-23-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 35 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .519. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 54th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with a double, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Ty France has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324. He's batting .254 and slugging .385.

His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Trevor Larnach has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.319/.341.

Larnach has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two walks and two RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 26 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Jeffers heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has accumulated a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.474), and paces the Orioles in hits (28, while batting .246).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .295 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .580 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .211.

Jackson Holliday is batting .272 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

