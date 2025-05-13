Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and MNNT

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160)

BAL: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 3-4, 5.24 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-1, 3.50 ERA

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (3-4) for the Orioles and Bailey Ober (4-1) for the Twins. Kremer's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Ober starts, the Twins are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Ober's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.5%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Twins, Baltimore is the favorite at -112, and Minnesota is -104 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Twins are +160 to cover, while the Orioles are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Twins game on May 14 has been set at 9, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 9-10 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 39 opportunities.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 13-26-0 against the spread.

The Twins have gone 5-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Minnesota has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-23-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have gone 21-19-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.340) this season, fueled by 30 hits. He has a .229 batting average and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 115th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .303 with four doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Adley Rutschman has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 34 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

Henderson takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 39 hits with a .520 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Twins. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .245 with four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 97th in slugging.

Ty France has accumulated a team-best OBP (.325) and slugging percentage (.373).

Harrison Bader is batting .298 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

