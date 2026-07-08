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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9

Thursday's MLB slate features the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.02%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.98%

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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 59.92%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.08%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.
  • Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.17%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 37.83%

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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 51.46%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.54%

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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Patrick Sandoval
  • Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 59.09%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.91%

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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.36%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 38.64%

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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jack Perkins
  • Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.23%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.77%

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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.32%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.68%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 64.14%
  • Reds Win Probability: 35.86%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Logan Henderson
  • Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 53.61%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.39%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.81%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.19%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 53.23%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.77%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Giants (38-53), Rockies (38-55)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 62.89%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.11%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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