Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9

Thursday's MLB slate features the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

SportsNet PT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bryce Elder

Mitch Keller vs. Bryce Elder Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)

Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.02%

50.02% Braves Win Probability: 49.98%

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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and ROYL

SNY and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Michael Wacha

Sean Manaea vs. Michael Wacha Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)

Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54) Mets Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 59.92%

59.92% Royals Win Probability: 40.08%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and YES

RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Yankees Win Probability: 37.83%

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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Gavin Williams

Bailey Ober vs. Gavin Williams Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)

Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.46%

51.46% Guardians Win Probability: 48.54%

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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NESN

CHSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Patrick Sandoval

Anthony Kay vs. Patrick Sandoval Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)

White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 59.09%

59.09% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.91%

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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson

Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)

Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.36%

61.36% Orioles Win Probability: 38.64%

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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA

DSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jack Perkins

Framber Valdez vs. Jack Perkins Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)

Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.23%

55.23% Athletics Win Probability: 44.77%

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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM

MIAM and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Miller

Janson Junk vs. Bryce Miller Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)

Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.32%

52.32% Marlins Win Probability: 47.68%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-PH

CINR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jesús Luzardo

Brady Singer vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)

Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.14%

64.14% Reds Win Probability: 35.86%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Logan Henderson

Andre Pallante vs. Logan Henderson Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)

Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.61%

53.61% Brewers Win Probability: 46.39%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ABTV

RSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)

Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.81%

56.81% Angels Win Probability: 43.19%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Merrill Kelly

Griffin Canning vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)

Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46) Padres Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.23%

53.23% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.77%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Feltner

vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Giants (38-53), Rockies (38-55)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.89%

62.89% Rockies Win Probability: 37.11%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.