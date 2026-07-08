Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 9
Thursday's MLB slate features the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.02%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.98%
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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -152
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 59.92%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.08%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs.
- Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.17%
- Yankees Win Probability: 37.83%
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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.46%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.54%
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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Patrick Sandoval
- Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 59.09%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.91%
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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson
- Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.36%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.64%
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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.23%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.77%
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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.32%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.68%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.14%
- Reds Win Probability: 35.86%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.61%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.39%
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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.81%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.19%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.23%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.77%
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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Giants (38-53), Rockies (38-55)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.89%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.11%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.