Nationals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Washington Nationals will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nationals vs Astros Game Info
- Washington Nationals (47-45) vs. Houston Astros (45-48)
- Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Nationals.TV and SCHN
Nationals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: WSH: (-118) | HOU: (+100)
- Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Nationals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-1, 3.05 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 5-4, 6.14 ERA
The Nationals will give the ball to Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.14 ERA). When Alvarez starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Alvarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Imai starts, the Astros are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in six of Imai's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.
Nationals vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nationals win (61.3%)
Nationals vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -118 favorite at home.
Nationals vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Astros are +158 to cover, while the Nationals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Nationals vs Astros Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Astros contest on July 7, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
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Nationals vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Nationals have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Washington has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 90 opportunities.
- The Nationals are 53-37-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-28).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Houston has a record of 24-22 (52.2%).
- The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-40-3).
- The Astros have put together a 43-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood leads Washington with an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .268 on the season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in slugging.
- C.J. Abrams is batting .274 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- He is 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Abrams has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs and five RBIs.
- Luis Garcia leads Washington in total hits (80) this season, and 38 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Garcia has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.
- Daylen Lile has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.630), and leads the Astros in hits (105, while batting .318).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is batting .240 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified players, he is 110th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .251 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Cam Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .225.
Nationals vs Astros Head to Head
- 7/6/2026: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/30/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/29/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/28/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 4/21/2024: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
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