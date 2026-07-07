Nationals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Astros Game Info

Washington Nationals (47-45) vs. Houston Astros (45-48)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SCHN

Nationals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-118) | HOU: (+100)

WSH: (-118) | HOU: (+100) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+158)

WSH: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Nationals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-1, 3.05 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 5-4, 6.14 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.14 ERA). When Alvarez starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Alvarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Imai starts, the Astros are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in six of Imai's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Nationals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (61.3%)

Nationals vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -118 favorite at home.

Nationals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Astros are +158 to cover, while the Nationals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Astros contest on July 7, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 90 opportunities.

The Nationals are 53-37-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-28).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Houston has a record of 24-22 (52.2%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-40-3).

The Astros have put together a 43-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .268 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .274 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads Washington in total hits (80) this season, and 38 of those have gone for extra bases.

Garcia has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Daylen Lile has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.630), and leads the Astros in hits (105, while batting .318).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .240 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, he is 110th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .251 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Cam Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .225.

Nationals vs Astros Head to Head

7/6/2026: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/30/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/28/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/21/2024: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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