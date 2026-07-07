Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (50-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-48)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | CIN: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | CIN: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (+100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 8-1, 2.36 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-4, 3.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (8-1) for the Phillies and Andrew Abbott (5-4) for the Reds. Wheeler and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler and his team have won each of the eight games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 10-8-0 ATS record in Abbott's 18 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those games.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.1%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +140 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Philadelphia is +100 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Reds game on July 7 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 41 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 22 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 33-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds are 27-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 4-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (50%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-36-1).

The Reds have covered 54% of their games this season, going 47-40-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .270 with 57 walks and 56 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .520.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (82) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in MLB.

Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .505 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Stott enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a triple and four walks.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a slugging percentage of .466, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high OBP (.343), and leads the Reds in hits (76).

JJ Bleday is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

5/20/2026: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2026: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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