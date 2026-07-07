Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Reds Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (50-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-48)
- Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | CIN: (+140)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 8-1, 2.36 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-4, 3.88 ERA
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (8-1) for the Phillies and Andrew Abbott (5-4) for the Reds. Wheeler and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler and his team have won each of the eight games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 10-8-0 ATS record in Abbott's 18 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those games.
Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (60.1%)
Phillies vs Reds Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +140 underdog at home.
Phillies vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Philadelphia is +100 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for the Phillies versus Reds game on July 7 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 41 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 22 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 33-56-0 against the spread this season.
- The Reds are 27-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a record of 4-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (50%).
- The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-36-1).
- The Reds have covered 54% of their games this season, going 47-40-0 against the spread.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .270 with 57 walks and 56 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .520.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (82) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .369.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in MLB.
- Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .505 SLG this season.
- Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
- Stott enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a triple and four walks.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has a slugging percentage of .466, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.
- Elly De La Cruz has a team-high OBP (.343), and leads the Reds in hits (76).
- JJ Bleday is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
Phillies vs Reds Head to Head
- 5/20/2026: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/19/2026: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
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