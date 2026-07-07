Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (40-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 4-6, 3.39 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-5, 5.86 ERA

The probable starters are Payton Tolle (4-6) for the Red Sox and Noah Schultz (2-5) for the White Sox. When Tolle starts, his team is 3-10-0 against the spread this season. When Tolle starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The White Sox have a 3-6-0 ATS record in Schultz's nine starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 3-4 in Schultz's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.6%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. White Sox reveal Boston as the favorite (-120) and Chicago as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Red Sox are +136 to cover, and the White Sox are -164.

Red Sox versus White Sox on July 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 25, or 44.6%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 19 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 88 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 40-48-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 35 of the 72 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

Chicago has a 28-29 record (winning 49.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-37-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 50-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 87 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .264 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.432) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 59 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 79 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .247 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .224 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 130th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Sam Antonacci has racked up a team-best .377 on-base percentage.

Chase Meidroth's .378 slugging percentage paces his team.

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