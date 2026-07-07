Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (40-50) vs. Athletics (41-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

DET: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | OAK: +1.5 (-138)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | OAK: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 4-4, 3.15 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 7-4, 3.04 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (4-4) for the Tigers and J.T. Ginn (7-4) for the Athletics. When Skubal starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Athletics have an 11-5-0 ATS record in Ginn's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 7-2 record in Ginn's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -190 favorite, while the Athletics are a +160 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +116 to cover, while the Athletics are -138 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Athletics on July 7, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 22 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -190 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 88 games with a total this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 46-42-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 25-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.2% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 2-3 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (40%).

The Athletics have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-44-1).

The Athletics have put together a 43-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .284 with 57 walks and 55 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .422.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (83) this season while batting .265 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 58th, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.474) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .213 with a .314 OBP and 38 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 89 hits with a .415 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .275.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Zack Gelof is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Cortes has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .281.

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