Royals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Royals vs Astros Game Info

Kansas City Royals (28-42) vs. Houston Astros (32-39)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and SCHN

Royals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

KC: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Royals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 3-1, 3.14 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-1, 2.21 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 2.21 ERA). Kolek and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kolek's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros are 8-2-0 ATS in Arrighetti's 10 starts with a set spread. The Astros have a 7-1 record in Arrighetti's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.3%)

Royals vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Royals, Houston is the underdog at +102, and Kansas City is -120 playing at home.

Royals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Astros Over/Under

Royals versus Astros, on June 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won nine of 21 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 30 of 66 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 29-37-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 22 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Houston has gone 20-19 (51.3%).

The Astros have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-30-3).

The Astros have a 32-39-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.797) this season. He has a .278 batting average, an on-base percentage of .353, and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Pasquantino has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Salvador Perez has nine home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .205 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .433, a slugging percentage of .659, and has 81 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .321).

He is sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Alvarez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he is 85th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .233 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Royals vs Astros Head to Head

6/12/2026: 10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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