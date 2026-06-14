Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (37-35) vs. Washington Nationals (36-35)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.74 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-5, 5.90 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (5-2) against the Nationals and Miles Mikolas (1-5). Hancock's team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Hancock's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Mikolas starts, the Nationals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 3-3 record in Mikolas' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.8%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Mariners, Washington is the underdog at +130, and Seattle is -154 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Mariners are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -128 to cover.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Nationals contest on June 14 has been set at 10, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 9-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 26-45-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 53.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-29).

Washington is 14-14 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 70 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-24-3).

The Nationals have covered 61.4% of their games this season, going 43-27-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 76 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448. He's batting .291.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Josh Naylor has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.315/.368.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 68 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Young has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a home run and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 74 hits with a .408 on-base percentage and a .541 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .274.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 43rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with a .524 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is batting .263 with 15 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and eight walks.

Mariners vs Nationals Head to Head

6/13/2026: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/29/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 9-0 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-0 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/27/2025: 9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/25/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/24/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/28/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/27/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/26/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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