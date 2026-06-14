Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-32)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | CHW: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | CHW: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+100)

LAD: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-3, 4.70 ERA vs Bryan Hudson (White Sox) - 3-2, 2.25 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (3-3, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Bryan Hudson (3-2, 2.25 ERA). When Sheehan starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Hudson starts, the White Sox are 2-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Hudson start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.4%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Dodgers, Chicago is the underdog at +164, and Los Angeles is -196 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Dodgers are -122 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +100.

The Dodgers-White Sox game on June 14 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 44, or 63.8%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 23-10 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 71 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 37-34-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 28-28 in those games.

Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 67 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-28-1).

The White Sox have put together a 39-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 75 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553. He's batting .305.

Among qualifying hitters, he is ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBIs.

Andy Pages has an OPS of .832, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .507 this season. He's batting .278.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .275 with a .465 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Max Muncy is batting .272 with a .372 OBP and 28 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 31st in slugging.

Chase Meidroth's .390 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he is 35th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .218 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Tristan Peters is batting .299 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Dodgers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/13/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/12/2026: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/3/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/2/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/1/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 6/26/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2023: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/13/2023: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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