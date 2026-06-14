Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (39-33) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-42)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and DSN

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | DET: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164)

CLE: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-3, 3.32 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-3, 2.27 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (2-3, 2.27 ERA). Williams and his team are 8-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Mize's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for three Mize starts this season -- they lost every game.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.5%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Tigers reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-116) and Detroit as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Tigers are +164 to cover, while the Guardians are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Tigers contest on June 14, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 20-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 34 of 68 chances this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 35-33-0 against the spread.

The Tigers are 12-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has an 11-17 record (winning just 39.3% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-37-1).

The Tigers are 34-35-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season. He has a .239 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .274 with 22 walks and 28 runs scored. He's slugging .399.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter is batting .263 with a .408 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

DeLauter enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .229 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland in total hits (54) this season while batting .239 with 23 extra-base hits.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 60 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Riley Greene has a .387 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres is batting .282 with six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

6/13/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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