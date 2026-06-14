Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-35) vs. Miami Marlins (35-36)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Peacock

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | MIA: (+140)

PIT: (-166) | MIA: (+140) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)

PIT: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-5, 2.84 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 6-0, 2.85 ERA

The Pirates will look to Paul Skenes (6-5) against the Marlins and Max Meyer (6-0). When Skenes starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 46.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-7. The Marlins have gone 9-5-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for four Meyer starts this season -- they lost each time.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.5%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +140 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +138 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

Pirates versus Marlins, on June 14, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won five of nine games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 70 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 34-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together an 11-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Miami has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The Marlins have played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-29-2).

The Marlins have collected a 34-36-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 61 hits, batting .245 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .265 with 46 walks and 45 runs scored. He's slugging .423.

Among all qualifying players, he is 59th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .282 with a .350 OBP and 35 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is batting .272 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 46th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Hicks hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .383 OBP. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .442.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .486 and has 96 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 walks while batting .203.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

6/13/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2026: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/11/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!