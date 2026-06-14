Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (37-32) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-25)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 8-2, 1.54 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 7-1, 2.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (8-2) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (7-1) will get the nod for the Brewers. Sanchez and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-4. The Brewers have gone 9-3-0 against the spread when Harrison starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for four Harrison starts this season -- they won every time.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.6%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -176.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Brewers contest on June 14 has been set at 7, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (61.7%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 26 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 23-45-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have won 10 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Milwaukee is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-35-2).

The Brewers have collected a 39-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 60 hits. He is batting .240 this season and has 34 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 98th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Schwarber takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has hit eight homers with a team-high .498 SLG this season.

Trea Turner has seven home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up an on-base percentage of .384, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .267 and slugging .467.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads his team with 57 hits. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified players, he is 37th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has a slugging percentage of .402, a team-best for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick has eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .232.

Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head

6/12/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/4/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/1/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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