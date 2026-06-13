Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 13

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks are 5.5-point underdogs in a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks have a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 216.5 -205 +172

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (62.7%)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have 42 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, San Antonio owns a worse record against the spread (19-17-3) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-17-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (45%) than road tilts (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.675, 27-13-0 record) than away (.357, 15-26-1).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 47.5% of the time at home (19 of 40), and 42.9% of the time on the road (18 of 42).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 3.1 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 50.1% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks are getting 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks are getting 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

The Knicks are getting 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

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