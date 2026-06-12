Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (31-39) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-29)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | STL: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 4-3, 3.07 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 4.42 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.42 ERA). Ryan and his team are 8-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 6-5-0 ATS in Leahy's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Leahy's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Cardinals, Minnesota is the favorite at -142, and St. Louis is +120 playing on the road.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Twins are +152 to cover, and the Cardinals are -184.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Cardinals game on June 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 11 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-4 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 68 opportunities.

The Twins are 37-31-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 51 total times this season. They've gone 27-24 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 65 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 40-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.559) and total hits (61) this season. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .238 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 105th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Bell has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.285/.363.

Bell brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has one home run, 21 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Keaschall takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a walk.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .561 and has 77 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 41st and he is fourth in slugging.

Walker brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .356 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .290 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ivan Herrera has put up a team-best .393 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .248 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

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