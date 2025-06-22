Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (37-39) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-35)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSWI

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | MIL: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | MIL: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150)

MIN: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 1-1, 4.78 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 5-2, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send David Festa (1-1) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (5-2) will take the ball for the Brewers. Festa's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Festa's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). When Priester starts, the Brewers have gone 3-6-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in six of Priester's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57.3%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Twins, Milwaukee is the underdog at +132, and Minnesota is -156 playing at home.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Minnesota is +125 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Brewers on June 22 is 10. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (52.1%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 14 of 19 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 73 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 39-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 41% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-23).

Milwaukee is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-45-1).

The Brewers have gone 39-37-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (62) this season while batting .278 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .547.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has hit five homers with a team-high .367 SLG this season.

Willi Castro has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .457 and has 85 hits, both team-best figures for the Brewers. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 48th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is batting .256 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Sal Frelick has an on-base percentage of .353, a team-best for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is batting .272 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks.

Twins vs Brewers Head to Head

6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!