Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (37-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-35)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSWI

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-168) | MIL: (+142)

MIN: (-168) | MIL: (+142) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 7-2, 2.93 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (7-2) against the Brewers and Jacob Misiorowski (1-0). Ryan and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Misiorowski has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Misiorowski start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57.8%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Brewers, Minnesota is the favorite at -168, and Milwaukee is +142 playing on the road.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Twins are +132 to cover, and the Brewers are -160.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Brewers contest on June 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 71 opportunities.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 39-32-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 14 of the 37 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.8%).

Milwaukee has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-44-1).

The Brewers have put together a 37-37-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (61) this season while batting .280 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .555.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Buxton will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.366) powered by 17 extra-base hits.

Willi Castro is batting .286 with a .371 OBP and 17 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Castro brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double and three walks.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has accumulated 83 hits with a .455 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Brewers. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is 141st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Chourio brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick is hitting .287 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 119th in slugging.

Brice Turang has 10 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks while hitting .269.

Christian Yelich is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Twins vs Brewers Head to Head

5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

