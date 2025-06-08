Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (34-30) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-29)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SNET

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-184) | TOR: (+154)

MIN: (-184) | TOR: (+154) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128)

MIN: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 6-2, 2.91 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-7, 5.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (6-2) for the Twins and Bowden Francis (2-7) for the Blue Jays. When Ryan starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Blue Jays are 8-4-0 against the spread when Francis starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-8 record in Francis' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (62.4%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -184 favorite at home.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Twins are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -128 to cover.

The over/under for Twins-Blue Jays on June 8 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 62 chances this season.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 35-27-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have gone 20-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.3% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 63 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-28-1).

The Blue Jays have a 39-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.9% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Larnach hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 49 hits. He is batting .261 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 73rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ty France has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .254 with 22 walks and 20 runs scored.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best .382 on-base percentage. He's batting .276 and slugging .423.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .432 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

George Springer has 48 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .304 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

