Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (87-75) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

MIN: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 11-8, 3.71 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-9, 3.16 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA). Lopez's team is 13-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team has won 68% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (17-8). The Blue Jays have gone 11-20-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Gausman start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.7%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Minnesota is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +108 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +168 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -205.

The over/under for the Twins versus Blue Jays contest on October 3 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 64 times (59.3%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 54-36 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 159 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 76-83-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 24 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

Toronto has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-84-7 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 74-87-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 48 extra-base hits. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

Kepler hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Castro takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with six walks.

Edouard Julien has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Julien heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Jorge Polanco has 14 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .345 on-base percentage. He's batting .264 and slugging .444.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 58th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .256. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has a team-best slugging percentage (.473) and paces the Blue Jays in hits (174).

Whit Merrifield has 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .272.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/27/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/26/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2022: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2022: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/4/2022: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

