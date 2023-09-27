Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (84-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-109)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-290) | OAK: (+235)

MIN: (-290) | OAK: (+235) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-134) | OAK: +1.5 (+112)

MIN: -1.5 (-134) | OAK: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 11-8, 3.65 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 0-1, 9.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Estes (0-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. When Lopez starts, his team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season. When Lopez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-8. Estes has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Estes start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (74.7%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Athletics reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-290) and Oakland as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (-134 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is +112 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The Twins-Athletics game on September 27 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (59.2%) in those contests.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -290 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 154 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 74-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 47-106 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Oakland has a 2-14 record (winning only 12.5% of its games).

In the 156 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-67-8).

The Athletics have gone 74-82-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .251. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Jorge Polanco has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Donovan Solano is batting .286 with a .371 OBP and 38 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .349, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Brent Rooker leads his team with 109 hits and a .328 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .485.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Tony Kemp is batting .209 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan Noda is hitting .233 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 74 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

9/26/2023: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/16/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/14/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/18/2022: 14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/17/2022: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/16/2022: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/8/2022: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2022: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/6/2022: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!