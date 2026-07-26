Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (51-54) vs. Athletics (44-59)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

MIN: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-5, 4.99 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-9, 5.96 ERA

The Twins will look to Connor Prielipp (2-5) against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (3-9). When Prielipp starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Prielipp's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Springs' 20 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 5-8 record in Springs' 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (60.9%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

Twins versus Athletics, on July 26, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 103 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 56-47-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 28-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 9-13 (40.9%).

The Athletics have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-51-1).

The Athletics have put together a 48-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He has a .248 batting average and an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Byron Buxton has 87 hits, which ranks first among Minnesota batters this season. He's batting .272 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifiers, he is 45th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .416 SLG this season.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 79 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Clemens has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .405 and has 89 hits, both team-best figures for the Athletics. He's batting .266 and slugging .497.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 56th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers' 99 hits and .497 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .248 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

7/24/2026: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/21/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!