Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Houston Astros.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-5) vs. Houston Astros (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | HOU: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | HOU: (-100) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192)

MIN: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-1, 24.30 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Twins will call on Chris Paddack (0-1) against the Astros and Ronel Blanco (0-1). Paddack and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Paddack's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Blanco has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Blanco starts this season.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Astros. The Twins are +158 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -192.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

The Twins-Astros game on April 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in four of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have gone 1-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Houston has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Astros have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-1).

The Astros have a 2-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 25% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader is batting .211 with a double and three home runs. He has an on-base percentage of .211 while slugging .737.

Willi Castro has six hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He's batting .231.

His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Byron Buxton has an OPS of .624, fueled by an OBP of .267 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Matt Wallner has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .160 this season.

Wallner has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is hitting .185 with two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 146th, his on-base percentage is 144th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Jose Altuve has collected 12 hits with a .400 on-base percentage while slugging .545. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Brendan Rodgers is hitting .316 with two doubles and three walks.

Isaac Paredes is batting .148 with a double and five walks.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/2/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/1/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2024: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/11/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/10/2023: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

