Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

MLB action on Thursday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Houston Astros.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (2-4) vs. Houston Astros (2-4)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Coverage: MNNT and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-138) | HOU: (+118)

MIN: (-138) | HOU: (+118) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound, while Hunter Brown (0-1) will answer the bell for the Astros. Ryan and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ryan's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Brown has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.3%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -138 favorite at home.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Twins are +152 to cover, and the Astros are -184.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Twins-Astros on April 3, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in four of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Houston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Astros have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-4-0).

The Astros have a 1-5-0 record ATS this season (covering only 16.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader has a double and three home runs while hitting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .250 and a slugging percentage of .875.

Bader hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI.

Willi Castro leads Minnesota in OBP (.348), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (five) this season. He's batting .250.

Among all qualified, he ranks 71st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Byron Buxton is batting .190 with a .381 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Buxton heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ty France has an OPS of .564, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .273 this season.

France brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated a team-high OBP (.440) and slugging percentage (.522), while leading the Astros in hits (nine, while batting .391).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last six outings he is batting .391 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .105 with a home run and two walks. He's slugging .263 with an on-base percentage of .227.

His batting average ranks 161st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .150 with a double and five walks.

Yordan Alvarez has a double and four walks while hitting .150.

