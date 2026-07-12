Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (47-49) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-58)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and ABTV

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

MIN: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)

MIN: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 8-3, 3.67 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-5, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (8-3) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (8-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Bradley and his team are 11-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Angels have gone 12-7-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.7%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The Twins vs Angels moneyline has Minnesota as a -132 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -192 to cover.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The Twins-Angels game on July 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (55.9%) in those games.

This year Minnesota has won six of 13 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 94 chances this season.

In 94 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 52-42-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 28 of the 74 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a 20-34 record (winning only 37% of its games).

The Angels have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-48-2).

The Angels have a 50-45-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He has a .251 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Josh Bell has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season. He's batting .250.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 87th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Bell has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles and a walk.

Kody Clemens is batting .246 with a .488 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Luke Keaschall has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-high OBP (.389), while pacing the Angels in hits (65). He's batting .233 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 121st, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jo Adell has a slugging percentage of .399, a team-high for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .272.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

7/11/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/10/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/9/2025: 12-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/8/2025: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/26/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/25/2025: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/11/2024: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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