Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (11-16) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-14)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSW

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | LAA: (+134)

MIN: (-158) | LAA: (+134) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

MIN: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 1-2, 4.00 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-3, 4.34 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (2-3, 4.34 ERA). Ryan's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). When Soriano starts, the Angels are 1-4-0 against the spread. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Soriano starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (63.6%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Angels reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-158) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Minnesota is +130 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Angels contest on April 27 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 27 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 13-14-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Angels have put together an 8-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (50%).

In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-1).

The Angels have an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .505, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .269.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 93rd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Trevor Larnach has two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, he is 110th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Larnach has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ty France leads Minnesota with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .234 with nine walks and 11 runs scored.

Carlos Javier Correa has been key for Minnesota with 17 hits, an OBP of .242 plus a slugging percentage of .286.

Correa heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a walk and three RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is hitting .177 with a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 149th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .327 on-base percentage and .382 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .247.

His batting average ranks 80th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .200.

Kyren Paris is hitting .242 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

4/26/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/25/2025: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/11/2024: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!