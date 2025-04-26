Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (9-16) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-12)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSW

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164)

MIN: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 1-2, 4.74 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-3, 3.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2) for the Twins and Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) for the Angels. Richardson's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Richardson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Kikuchi starts, the Angels are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for three Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (62.2%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Angels, Minnesota is the favorite at -120, and Los Angeles is +102 playing on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Angels are +164 to cover, while the Twins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

Twins versus Angels, on April 26, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 11-14-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have put together an 8-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have gone 11-13-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .461, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .225 batting average and an on-base percentage of .263.

Among qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Ty France is slashing .233/.327/.337 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .664.

His batting average is 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Trevor Larnach has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Harrison Joseph Bader has been key for Minnesota with 14 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 15 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .172 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 154th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .214. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-best OBP (.323) and slugging percentage (.395).

Kyren Paris is hitting .246 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

