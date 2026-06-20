Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match?

⭐ Sportsgambler: first goal favourite at +525 Tips.GG: market-leading anytime at 9/4 · Squawka: top scorer pick Yahoo Sports: "Turkey's most dangerous attacking threat" — top scorer pick Central striker — physically first in line to finish Turkey's opening attack

⚙️ Why Aktürkoğlu — Not Güler — Is the First Goal Pick Güler is Turkey's creative engine, but the first goal in this match is more likely to come from the striker physically positioned furthest forward:



1. When Turkey win possession in the attacking third, Aktürkoğlu is first in goal-threat position.

2. When Calhanoglu delivers an early set piece — a corner or free kick in the first 20 minutes — Aktürkoğlu is the primary finishing target in the box.

3. When Güler creates from the right, he threads through-balls toward Aktürkoğlu's runs — generating the inside-the-box finishing chances that produce Turkey's first goal.



The first goal in a match where Turkey press high from minute one does not typically go to the creative AM — it goes to the striker who converts the first clear chance.

Sportsgambler lists Aktürkoğlu as the explicit first goalscorer favourite at +525. He has three qualifying goals for Turkey in their eight-match qualifying campaign where they scored 19 total — the highest volume of any Turkish forward. Against Paraguay's back four, which conceded four goals and failed to deal with USA's direct pressing, Aktürkoğlu's movement in behind and penalty-area presence is the most likely route to Turkey's opening goal of the match.

Bet recommendation: Aktürkoğlu First Goal ~+525. A $10 bet returns $62.50 total. The central striker in a team pressing aggressively from minute one carries the highest first-goal probability of any player in tonight's fixture.