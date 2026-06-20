Rangers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Rangers vs Padres Game Info

Texas Rangers (35-39) vs. San Diego Padres (38-35)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Padres.TV

Rangers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | SD: (+138)

TEX: (-164) | SD: (+138) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rangers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 6-7, 4.23 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 4-3, 4.14 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.14 ERA). Eovaldi's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. When Buehler starts, the Padres have gone 10-4-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)

Rangers vs Padres Moneyline

Texas is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +138 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Texas is +136 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Padres on June 20 is 7.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 73 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 36-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 18 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, San Diego has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-41-1).

The Padres are 39-34-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 80 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .301.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 55th in slugging.

Jake Burger has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Burger has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .256 with a .404 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Nimmo has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 60 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .435.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a .348 on-base percentage and a .353 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Padres. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .177 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .258.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 156th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .226.

Gavin Sheets paces his team with 48 hits.

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