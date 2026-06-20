Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, Picks: World Cup 2026

⭐ FOX Sports headline prop: "Arda Güler is +285 to score" — featured pick Racing Post Bet Builder explicit component: Güler to score 8 attempts vs Australia · 3 on target · xG 0.26 — ZERO goals · prime regression candidate Real Madrid · 21yo · creative hub between Calhanoglu and Turkey's final third

📊 The Regression Argument — Why Güler Scores Tonight 8 Attempts vs AUS 0.26 Individual xG 3 Shots on Target 0 Goals A player generating 8 attempts and an xG of 0.26 against a tight, well-organised Australian defence yet scoring zero goals is not in poor form — he's a player who got unlucky. Expected value says he should have scored approximately 0.26 goals that game. Against Paraguay's back four — which conceded four to USA's direct pressing — the xG will be higher and the variance should swing toward conversion. This is the definition of a regression-to-mean candidate: Güler will get his chances again tonight, and Paraguay's weaker defence means more of those chances will be clear-cut.

Racing Post notes: "Güler had eight attempts in the opener against Australia, three of which were on target, and ended the game with an individual xG figure of 0.26. He was as guilty as anyone in a Turkey shirt as the Crescent-Stars failed to make their dominance count, but a player of his quality is unlikely to make the same mistakes again." FOX Sports names him as their featured prop at +285. At +285, his implied probability of approximately 26% is conservative for a player who demonstrated that quality of attacking performance against a defensively superior opponent.

Bet recommendation: Güler Anytime +285 is the primary scorer bet. A $10 bet returns $38.50 total. Back alongside Aktürkoğlu ~+300 for two-pronged Turkey attacking coverage.