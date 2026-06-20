Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, Picks: World Cup 2026

Turkey vs Paraguay Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Turkey vs Paraguay: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Güler +285 the top pick — 8 attempts vs Australia, regression due · Aktürkoğlu Turkey's most prolific scorer · Enciso Paraguay dart · full board, parlays · loser faces elimination.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇹🇷
Turkey ML
+105
Draw
+230
Over 2.5
+120
🇵🇾
Paraguay ML
+280
🇹🇷 Turkey 0-2 Australia (30 shots, 0 goals)🇵🇾 Paraguay 1-4 USA (MD1)⚠️ Loser faces near-certain eliminationGüler: 8 attempts vs AUS · zero goals · regression due
Arda Güler +285 is the top anytime goalscorer pick — the FOX Sports headline prop, a prime regression candidate after 8 attempts and zero goals against Australia (individual xG 0.26), and now facing a Paraguay defence that conceded four to USA. Kerem Aktürkoğlu at approximately +300 is the value companion — Tips.GG's market leader and Yahoo Sports' top Turkey scorer pick. Julio Enciso at approximately +300 is the Paraguay dart — Yahoo Sports and Juvefc's explicit scorer pick, 4 goals in recent international appearances, confirmed fit. Full board below.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / FOX Sports live board. Other odds estimated from international market ratios. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
⭐ Top Pick: Arda Güler Anytime +285
🏆 TOP PICKFOX Sports headline prop
Arda Güler — Turkey AM
Real Madrid · 21yo · confirmed starting · 8 attempts vs Australia · xG 0.26 · 0 goals
Anytime
+285
First Goal
~+700
2+ Goals
~+1500
⭐ FOX Sports headline prop: "Arda Güler is +285 to score" — featured pickRacing Post Bet Builder explicit component: Güler to score8 attempts vs Australia · 3 on target · xG 0.26 — ZERO goals · prime regression candidateReal Madrid · 21yo · creative hub between Calhanoglu and Turkey's final third
📊 The Regression Argument — Why Güler Scores Tonight
8
Attempts vs AUS
0.26
Individual xG
3
Shots on Target
0
Goals
A player generating 8 attempts and an xG of 0.26 against a tight, well-organised Australian defence yet scoring zero goals is not in poor form — he's a player who got unlucky. Expected value says he should have scored approximately 0.26 goals that game. Against Paraguay's back four — which conceded four to USA's direct pressing — the xG will be higher and the variance should swing toward conversion. This is the definition of a regression-to-mean candidate: Güler will get his chances again tonight, and Paraguay's weaker defence means more of those chances will be clear-cut.
Racing Post notes: "Güler had eight attempts in the opener against Australia, three of which were on target, and ended the game with an individual xG figure of 0.26. He was as guilty as anyone in a Turkey shirt as the Crescent-Stars failed to make their dominance count, but a player of his quality is unlikely to make the same mistakes again." FOX Sports names him as their featured prop at +285. At +285, his implied probability of approximately 26% is conservative for a player who demonstrated that quality of attacking performance against a defensively superior opponent.
Bet recommendation: Güler Anytime +285 is the primary scorer bet. A $10 bet returns $38.50 total. Back alongside Aktürkoğlu ~+300 for two-pronged Turkey attacking coverage.
8 attempts vs AUS → same volume expected vs weaker Paraguay defenceParaguay conceded 4 vs USA → corridors open for Güler's between-lines movementRacing Post Bet Builder: Güler to score is an explicit component pick
Fenerbahce · confirmed starting · Turkey's most prolific recent scorer · Tips.GG market leader at 9/4
Anytime
~+300
First Goal
~+750
Tips.GG market leader at 9/4 — highest-probability Turkey scorer on their platformYahoo Sports: "Aktürkoğlu is the team's most dangerous attacking threat" — top Turkey scorer pickPlays as central striker — primary inside-the-box finishing reference for Turkey~+300 vs Güler +285 — near-identical probability · back both for complete Turkey coverage
Tips.GG lists Aktürkoğlu as the market-leader scorer at 9/4 — the highest probability Turkey scorer on that platform. He starts as Turkey's sole striker, meaning all of Güler's creativity and Calhanoglu's set-piece delivery ultimately funnels toward him as the primary finishing reference inside the box. Against Paraguay's already-exposed back four, his direct running and penalty-area presence gives him the widest variety of scoring routes of any Turkish attacker. Priced near-identically to Güler (~+300 vs +285) — back both for complete Turkey attacking coverage.
Bet recommendation: Back alongside Güler +285 at equal stakes. If either Turkey attacker scores — which the consensus 2-1 prediction requires — the relevant prop pays out. Covering both the AM and the striker costs two bets but ensures maximum coverage of Turkey's likely goal scenarios.
🇵🇾 Paraguay Dart: Enciso Anytime ~+300
🇵🇾 TOP PARAGUAY PICK · MULTIPLE SOURCES
Julio Enciso — Paraguay FW
Strasbourg · 4 goals recent intl run · confirmed fit after injury scare · confirmed starting
Anytime
~+300
Yahoo Sports explicit scorer market pick: "Julio Enciso Anytime Scorer"Juvefc named scorer pick for Paraguay in this fixture4 goals in recent international appearances · including a penaltyFOX Sports: "The only bit of good news from MD1 was Enciso played the full 90" — confirmed fit and presenceTurkey push forward → Enciso exploits space in behind Turkey's advancing defence
Enciso is the consensus Paraguay scorer pick across Yahoo Sports and Juvefc. He has four goals in recent international appearances (including a penalty), was confirmed fit despite having been stretchered off in pre-tournament training against Nicaragua, and is Turkey's primary counter-attack problem. Turkey will push men forward chasing a must-win — Enciso's directness in behind the advancing full-backs is exactly the danger that can produce a Paraguay goal against the run of play. If FOX Sports' predicted "both to score" outcome lands, having Enciso covered alongside Güler is how you capture the full goalscorer prop value from the Both Teams to Score game script.
Bet recommendation: Enciso ~+300 is the top Paraguay scorer bet. Back at small-to-medium stakes alongside Güler +285 for cross-team coverage of the Both Teams to Score game script.
🇹🇷 Full Turkey Goalscorer Board
🇹🇷 Turkey Player
1st Goal
Anytime
2+ Goals
⭐ Arda Güler · AM
Real Madrid · FOX Sports featured · 8 attempts vs AUS · xG 0.26 · regression candidate · TOP PICK
~+700
+285
~+1500
💎 Kerem Aktürkoğlu · ST
Fenerbahce · Tips.GG market leader at 9/4 · Yahoo Sports top Turkey scorer · confirmed starting
~+750
~+300
~+1600
Kenan Yıldız · LW
Juventus · expected fit after knock · if confirmed starting: left wing creativity · check lineup
~+800
~+320
~+1800
Hakan Çalhanoğlu · CM
Inter Milan · 105 caps · 22 goals (3 pens) · captain · set-piece scorer · long dart
~+1000
~+400
~+3000
Barış Alper Yılmaz · RW
May drop to bench if Yildiz starts — check lineup · right winger
—
~+450
—
Ferdi Kadıoğlu · LB
Brighton · overlapping left back · set-piece long dart only
—
~+600
—
Deniz Gül · FW (bench)
Impact sub · Tips.GG first goal co-favourite at 6/1 · sub route only · small stakes
~+900
~+500
—
*Turkey odds via FOX Sports (+285 Güler confirmed). Other prices estimated from international market ratios. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+. Subject to change.
🇵🇾 Full Paraguay Goalscorer Board
⚠️ ALMIRON INJURY DOUBT — CHECK LINEUP BEFORE BETTING HIS PROPS
Miguel Almiron is a reported injury doubt. Do not bet Almiron anytime or first goalscorer props until the lineup is confirmed. If he is absent, Enciso and Sanabria become even more important and their odds may shorten.
🇵🇾 Paraguay Player
1st Goal
Anytime
Notes
⭐ Julio Enciso · FW
Strasbourg · Yahoo + Juvefc explicit · 4 goals recent run · confirmed fit · counter-attack weapon
~+900
~+300
PAR #1
Antonio Sanabria · ST
Torino · confirmed starting · physical striker · holds line for Enciso's movement
~+1000
~+350
ST
⚠️ Miguel Almiron · MID
Atlanta Utd · 76 caps · INJURY DOUBT · DO NOT BET until lineup confirmed
—
~+450 ⚠️
CHECK
Mauricio · MID
Scored vs USA as sub · likely starts · box-to-box mid with late-run scoring route
Double pivot · primarily defensive · set-piece arrival only · extreme long dart
—
~+900
DM
*Paraguay goalscorer odds estimated from international market ratios. Check FanDuel live board. Almiron injury doubt — confirm lineup. Must be 21+. Subject to change.
💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is
✅ Primary: Güler Anytime +285
BACK IT
FOX Sports headline prop. Racing Post Bet Builder explicit component. 8 attempts, 0.26 xG, 3 on target vs Australia — zero goals. Prime regression candidate. Paraguay's defence is significantly weaker than Australia's. +285 implies ~26% probability — conservative for a player who demonstrated that quality of attacking performance in game 1. The primary bet on the Turkey scoring board.
💎 Value Companion: Aktürkoğlu ~+300
BACK IT
Tips.GG market leader at 9/4. Yahoo Sports' top Turkey scorer pick. The central striker who finishes the chances Güler and Calhanoglu create. Near-identical odds to Güler (+285 vs ~+300) but starts as the primary finishing reference inside the box. Back both for complete Turkey attacking coverage.
🇵🇾 Paraguay Dart: Enciso ~+300
BACK IT
Yahoo Sports and Juvefc both name him explicitly. 4 recent international goals. Confirmed fit despite injury scare. Counter-attack weapon against Turkey's push-forward mentality. If Both Teams to Score lands (FOX Sports' predicted outcome), having Enciso covered captures the Paraguay goal value. Back at small-to-medium stakes.
💡 Consider: Yildiz ~+320 (if confirmed starting)
CONFIRM FIRST
Expected fit after his knock vs Australia. If confirmed in the XI, his Juventus-level left-wing creativity makes ~+320 a compelling pick alongside Güler and Aktürkoğlu. Confirm lineup before backing — if he's on the bench, the prop's value drops significantly. Check FanDuel for his confirmed status closer to kick-off.
🔴 Skip: Calhanoglu ~+400 (anytime)
NOT THE PLAY
22 international goals including 3 penalties makes him a genuine set-piece threat, but at ~+400 the three frontline Turkey attackers (Güler +285, Aktürkoğlu ~+300, Yildiz ~+320) all offer better value for players directly in goal-scoring positions. Calhanoglu's goals primarily come from set pieces — not the most reliable source in a must-win game where Turkey need open-play goals from their attackers.
⚠️ Almiron Warning — Check Lineup First
CONFIRM FIRST
Miguel Almiron is a reported injury doubt. His ~+450 anytime could be attractive if he starts (76 caps, creative hub), but do not place any Almiron bet until Paraguay's lineup is confirmed. If he is not in the XI, that prop becomes worthless. Check lineup before wagering on any Almiron market.
🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas
⚽ Turkey vs Paraguay · Scorer Parlay Ideas
Safe SGP — Güler Anytime + Turkey ML (~+550)
Güler Anytime +285 + Turkey ML +105. Correlated — if Güler scores, Turkey almost certainly win. Combined at approximately +550. Consensus game script: Turkey 2-1 win in which Güler converts.
Cross-Team Coverage — Güler + Enciso Both Anytime (~+1200)
Güler Anytime +285 + Enciso Anytime ~+300. FOX Sports predicts "both to score in a fairly open game." A 2-1 Turkey win with Güler and Enciso each scoring settles this at approximately +1200. The Both Teams to Score game script in single prop format.
Turkey Attack — Güler + Aktürkoğlu Both Anytime (~+1600)
Güler Anytime +285 + Aktürkoğlu Anytime ~+300. Turkey's AM and striker both scoring. A Turkey 3-1 or 2-1 win where both find the net is realistic given Turkey's qualifying record (19 goals in 8 matches, 5 of 6 qualifier games exceeded 3.5 total goals). Combined approximately +1600.
Value SGP — Güler Anytime + Over 2.5 Goals (~+750)
Güler Anytime +285 + Over 2.5 Goals +120. Partially correlated — if Güler scores in a Turkey win and there are 3+ goals total, both legs settle. Over 2.5 backed by Turkey's qualifying goal averages. Approximately +750 combined.
📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Güler Anytime
FOX Sports featured · 8 attempts vs AUS · xG 0.26 · regression candidate · Real Madrid
+285
💎 #2 — Aktürkoğlu Anytime
Tips.GG market leader · Yahoo Sports top Turkey scorer · central striker
~+300
🇵🇾 #3 — Enciso Anytime (Paraguay dart)
Yahoo Sports + Juvefc explicit · 4 goals recent run · confirmed fit
~+300
💡 #4 — Yildiz Anytime (if confirmed starting)
Juventus · expected fit · check lineup before betting
~+320
🎯 SGP — Güler Anytime + Over 2.5
Partially correlated · Turkey win with goals · ~+750 combined
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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