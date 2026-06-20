Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (40-36) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-39)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SNET

Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

CHC: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+164) | TOR: +1.5 (-200)

CHC: -1.5 (+164) | TOR: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-5, 5.35 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-5) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (2-3) for the Blue Jays. Rea and his team are 3-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. When Corbin starts, the Blue Jays are 8-5-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.2%)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +106 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +164 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -200.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cubs-Blue Jays on June 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 23-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 29-45-0 against the spread in their 74 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 12 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Toronto has a 7-15 record (winning only 31.8% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 37-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .510, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 28th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .238 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 141st.

Hoerner heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double and a walk.

Ian Happ has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.336/.471.

Happ heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double and a walk.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .247 with 51 walks and 31 runs scored.

Busch takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with four walks.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an on-base percentage of .363, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .276 and slugging .368.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement's 85 hits and .443 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .228 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

George Springer has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .223.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/19/2026: 16-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/14/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/18/2024: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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