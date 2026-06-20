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Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group D

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group D
Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction, Picks & Lineups — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
🔴 MUST-WIN CLASH · 11:00 PM ET · LEVI'S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook · FS1

Turkey vs Paraguay: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Turkey +105 the anchor pick · Both Teams to Score the value total · Arda Güler +285 anytime · Enciso Paraguay dart · loser almost certainly eliminated · full lineups, tactics & best bets.

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🚨 BOTH TEAMS LOST MATCHDAY 1 — LOSER TONIGHT FACES NEAR-CERTAIN ELIMINATION
Turkey fell 0-2 to Australia despite 71% possession and 30 shots (the most by a scoreless team at a World Cup since 2006). Paraguay were hammered 4-1 by co-hosts USA. USA (3 pts) and Australia (3 pts) lead Group D — the loser of tonight's match faces a near-impossible path to the Round of 32.
🇹🇷
Turkey ML
+105
Draw
+230
Over 2.5
+120
🇵🇾
Paraguay ML
+280
🇹🇷 Turkey 0-2 Australia (MD1) 🇵🇾 Paraguay 1-4 USA (MD1) ⚠️ Loser faces near-certain elimination 67°F · clear skies · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction & Preview

This is the most consequential Group D fixture of Matchday 2. Both Turkey and Paraguay opened with defeats, both sit on zero points, and the loser tonight faces a near-impossible path to the Round of 32. A draw is close to useless for either side. The tactical outcome — open, high-stakes, both committed to attacking — creates the genuine betting value: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 goals are the primary angle, with Turkey ML +105 as the anchor pick backed by superior squad quality.

Turkey controlled 71% of possession and outshot Australia 30-9 — the most shots by any team without scoring in a World Cup match since Portugal had 31 in the 2006 quarterfinals against England. The scoreline does not reflect the underlying performance. Paraguay were genuinely poor — 4-1 down by half-time against USA — but they did score (Mauricio's goal), showing a capacity to create. Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz and Kerem Akturkoglu represent genuine European-club-level quality against a Paraguay backline that has now conceded four in 90 minutes.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇹🇷 Turkey · Vincenzo Montella
4-2-3-1 · No key injuries · Yildiz expected fit after knock vs Australia
FIFA Rank
#25
Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
GK · Mert Günok / Çakır
Çelik Demiral Bardakçı Kadıoğlu
Çalhanoğlu © Özcan
B.A. Yılmaz Güler ⭐ Yıldız ⭐
ST · Kerem Aktürkoğlu
✅ No key injuries · Yildiz expected fit 30 shots vs Australia — 0 goals · finishing is the problem, not creation Güler 8 attempts vs AUS · xG 0.26 · 3 on target 19 goals in 8 UEFA qualifying matches · averaged 4.83 goals/game
🇵🇾 Paraguay · Gustavo Alfaro
4-4-2 expected · Almiron injury doubt · Bobadilla may be dropped after own goal
FIFA Rank
#39
Predicted XI (4-4-2)
GK · Gatito Fernández
Cáceres G. Gómez © Alderete Alonso
Sosa Mauricio Almiron ⚠️ Cubas
Enciso ⭐ Sanabria
⚠️ Miguel Almiron — injury doubt · check lineup before wagering Bobadilla OG vs USA — may be dropped · Mauricio scored · likely starts ✅ Enciso confirmed fit · 4 goals in recent international appearances

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H: Only One Previous Meeting — 0-0 Friendly (1995)
These sides have met just once before — a goalless draw in a 1995 friendly. No competitive history. The stakes tonight could not be more different: elimination on the line for the loser in Group D.
🇹🇷
Turkey — Dominant Stats, Zero Goals vs Australia
71% possession, 30 shots — most by a scoreless World Cup team since Portugal 2006. Lost 2-0. Güler had 8 attempts. The underlying performance was excellent — purely a finishing problem. 19 goals in 8 UEFA qualifying matches. Calhanoglu (105 caps, 22 goals), Güler (Real Madrid), Yildiz (Juventus), Akturkoglu (Fenerbahce). First World Cup since 2002.
🇵🇾
Paraguay — Exposed Defensively, Showed Attacking Capacity
4-1 loss to USA was brutal. But Mauricio scored — showing they CAN find the net. Enciso (4 goals in recent international appearances) remains Paraguay's most dangerous attacker. Gustavo Gomez's back four conceded four and now faces Güler, Yildiz and Akturkoglu. First World Cup since 2010.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇹🇷 Turkey's Attack — Güler in the Spaces Between Lines

Turkey's creativity runs through Güler finding space between the lines. Paraguay's Cubas and Bobadilla have to deny him time and disrupt his rhythm, because if Güler is allowed to dictate, Turkey's quality should eventually break Paraguay down. Against Australia, he had 8 attempts and an xG of 0.26 — the shots were good, the execution was off. Paraguay's defence has already been exposed by USA's pressing game, which should open the same corridors Turkey failed to exploit.

🇵🇾 Paraguay — Low Block, Counter Through Enciso

Alfaro's 4-4-2 will sit in two disciplined banks and look to spring Enciso and Sanabria on the counter. Paraguay's clearest path to a goal is Enciso exploiting the spaces behind a Turkey defense that will push forward chasing a much-needed win. He assisted in the opener and is the kind of player who can produce a moment from nothing on the counter. Turkey's defensive line was vulnerable to Australia's transitions — Paraguay can exploit the same spaces.

⚡ The Elimination Dynamic — Why This Game Will Have Goals

A draw is close to useless for both teams. Both sides will commit numbers forward and accept defensive risk. FOX Sports: "Expect both to score here in what could be a fairly open game." SportsLine's Jon Eimer notes that across Turkey's six World Cup qualifying matches, five of them not only surpassed 2.5 total goals but went over 3.5 combined goals — averaging 4.83 total goals per game.

🔑 Key Matchup: Güler vs Paraguay's Double Pivot

Rotowire identifies this as the central battle: if Paraguay's double pivot holds its shape and presses Güler effectively, Turkey's attack is significantly harder to unlock. If Calhanoglu can slide Güler into pockets before the press arrives, Turkey's quality should be decisive. The first goal will be enormous for both teams' psychology — whoever scores first is the clear favourite to advance.

🔮 Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction

Consensus · Yahoo Sports · Racing Post · Shekicks.net
🇹🇷 Turkey 2–1 Paraguay 🇵🇾
Yahoo Sports: "Turkey 2-1 Paraguay" · Racing Post tips 3-1 Turkey
Turkey ML
+105
Over 2.5
+120

Turkey are the pick. The squad quality is unambiguous — Calhanoglu, Güler, Yildiz and Akturkoglu represent a genuinely threatening attacking unit that underperformed against Australia due to finishing rather than chance creation. Paraguay's defence conceded four to USA and now faces the same quality of attack that had 30 attempts in its last game. The +105 represents effectively even money for the superior side — genuine value that reflects the uncertainty of a must-win match rather than Turkey's true probability of winning.

Primary bet: Turkey ML +105. Value total: Over 2.5 Goals +120 / Both Teams to Score (FOX Sports explicit, Juvefc #1 bet). Top prop: Arda Güler Anytime +285 (FOX Sports featured). Paraguay dart: Julio Enciso Anytime ~+300 (Juvefc explicit scorer pick).

💎 Best Bets — Turkey vs Paraguay

Best Bet #1 · Anchor Pick
🇹🇷 Turkey Moneyline
FanDuel Odds
+105
Yahoo Sports anchor pick: "deepest squad in fixture — 19 goals in 8 qualifying matches" Shekicks.net: Turkey to Win — Calhanoglu, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu quality +105 is effectively even money for the superior squad 30 shots vs Australia — finishing problem, not creation. Paraguay conceded 4.

Turkey's attacking quality across the squad — Calhanoglu, Guler, Yildiz, and Kerem Akturkoglu — is the deepest in this fixture, and their qualifying record of 19 goals in eight matches shows a genuine cutting edge. Paraguay conceded four in their opener and face a Turkey side with everything to play for. The +105 represents genuine value at effectively even money for the superior squad in a must-win match.

Best Bet #2 · Value Total
Over 2.5 Total Goals / Both Teams to Score
Over 2.5 Odds
+120
FOX Sports explicit: "Expect both to score in a fairly open game" Juvefc: "Both Teams to Score the main bet" — their top pick SportsLine: 5 of 6 Turkey qualifying matches exceeded 3.5 total goals · 4.83 avg Both teams need a win → both commit forward → both accept defensive risk

The elimination dynamic is the key argument for the Over. Both sides need a win — meaning both push forward and accept the defensive exposure that creates goals. Turkey's 30-shot performance against Australia shows they will create in volume; Paraguay's 4-1 loss shows they will concede. Across Turkey's six qualifying matches, five of them surpassed 2.5 total goals and went over 3.5 combined goals, averaging 4.83 goals per game — the highest average across all 24 UEFA qualifying teams. Over 2.5 at +120 is the natural home of the value.

Top Prop · FOX Sports Featured
Arda Güler — Anytime Goalscorer
FanDuel Odds
+285
FOX Sports featured: "Arda Güler is +285 to score in Türkiye's second match" 8 attempts vs Australia · individual xG 0.26 · 3 on target Real Madrid · 21yo · key creative link between Calhanoglu and final third Paraguay defence conceded 4 vs USA — regression candidate for conversion

Güler had eight attempts in the opener against Australia, three of which were on target, and ended the game with an individual xG figure of 0.26. He was as guilty as anyone in a Turkey shirt as the Crescent-Stars failed to make their dominance count, but a player of his quality is unlikely to make the same mistakes again. Against Paraguay's defence, which conceded four to USA's direct pressing game, Güler's movement between the lines should find even more space. A player who had 8 attempts without converting is a regression candidate — expect the conversion to arrive tonight.

Paraguay Dart · Juvefc Explicit Pick
Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer
Approx Odds
~+300
Juvefc explicit: "Julio Enciso to Score Anytime" — named scorer pick 4 goals in recent international appearances · Strasbourg · direct and technical Counter-attack specialist — Turkey push forward → Enciso breaks in behind Assisted in Paraguay's MD1 opener vs USA · confirmed starting

Enciso is Paraguay's most dynamic attacking outlet and arrives at this tournament with four goals from his recent international appearances, including a penalty. He has the directness and technique to threaten at set pieces and in open play, and Turkey's defensive uncertainty makes him a credible scorer at what should be an attractive price. Turkey will push men forward chasing a win — creating the transition spaces Enciso exploits most effectively.

⚽ Key Goalscorer Props Snapshot

Player / Team
1st Goal
Anytime
🇹🇷 ⭐ Arda Güler · Turkey AM
Real Madrid · FOX Sports featured · 8 attempts vs AUS · xG 0.26 · TOP TUR PROP
~+700
+285
🇹🇷 Kenan Yildiz · Turkey LW
Juventus · expected fit after knock · left wing threat
~+800
~+320
🇹🇷 Kerem Aktürkoğlu · Turkey ST
Fenerbahce · Yahoo Sports top scorer pick · most prolific in recent Turkish run
~+750
~+300
🇹🇷 Hakan Çalhanoğlu · Turkey CM
Inter Milan · 105 caps, 22 goals · captain · set-piece specialist
~+1000
~+400
🇵🇾 ⭐ Julio Enciso · Paraguay FW
Strasbourg · Juvefc explicit · 4 goals recent run · counter-attack weapon
~+900
~+300
🇵🇾 Antonio Sanabria · Paraguay ST
Torino · confirmed starting striker alongside Enciso · physical threat
~+1000
~+350
🇵🇾 Miguel Almiron · Paraguay MID ⚠️
Atlanta Utd · injury doubt · check lineup before betting
~+450

*Goalscorer odds estimated from market ratios and FOX Sports confirmed prices. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+. Subject to change.

📋 Turkey vs Paraguay Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Turkey Moneyline
Yahoo Sports · Shekicks · Racing Post consensus · even money for superior squad
+105
📊 #2 — Over 2.5 / Both Teams to Score
FOX Sports explicit · Juvefc #1 bet · 5 of 6 TUR qualifiers exceeded 3.5 goals
+120
⚽ #3 — Arda Güler Anytime
FOX Sports featured · 8 attempts vs AUS · regression candidate · Real Madrid
+285
🇵🇾 #4 — Enciso Anytime (Paraguay dart)
Juvefc explicit · 4 goals recent intl run · counter-attack vs Turkey
~+300
🎯 SGP — Turkey ML + Güler Anytime (~+500)
Correlated · Turkey win in which Güler finally converts · consensus game script
~+500
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 · Group D
Bet Turkey vs Paraguay — 11 PM ET Tonight
Turkey +105 · Over 2.5 +120 · Güler +285 · Enciso ~+300 · Paraguay ML +280
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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