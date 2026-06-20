Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group D

⚽ 🔴 MUST-WIN CLASH · 11:00 PM ET · LEVI'S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook · FS1 Turkey vs Paraguay: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Turkey +105 the anchor pick · Both Teams to Score the value total · Arda Güler +285 anytime · Enciso Paraguay dart · loser almost certainly eliminated · full lineups, tactics & best bets. Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

🚨 BOTH TEAMS LOST MATCHDAY 1 — LOSER TONIGHT FACES NEAR-CERTAIN ELIMINATION Turkey fell 0-2 to Australia despite 71% possession and 30 shots (the most by a scoreless team at a World Cup since 2006). Paraguay were hammered 4-1 by co-hosts USA. USA (3 pts) and Australia (3 pts) lead Group D — the loser of tonight's match faces a near-impossible path to the Round of 32.

🇹🇷 Turkey ML +105 Draw +230 Over 2.5 +120 🇵🇾 Paraguay ML +280

🇹🇷 Turkey 0-2 Australia (MD1) 🇵🇾 Paraguay 1-4 USA (MD1) ⚠️ Loser faces near-certain elimination 67°F · clear skies · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara