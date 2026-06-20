Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group D
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Turkey vs Paraguay: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Turkey +105 the anchor pick · Both Teams to Score the value total · Arda Güler +285 anytime · Enciso Paraguay dart · loser almost certainly eliminated · full lineups, tactics & best bets.
Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction & Preview
This is the most consequential Group D fixture of Matchday 2. Both Turkey and Paraguay opened with defeats, both sit on zero points, and the loser tonight faces a near-impossible path to the Round of 32. A draw is close to useless for either side. The tactical outcome — open, high-stakes, both committed to attacking — creates the genuine betting value: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 goals are the primary angle, with Turkey ML +105 as the anchor pick backed by superior squad quality.
Turkey controlled 71% of possession and outshot Australia 30-9 — the most shots by any team without scoring in a World Cup match since Portugal had 31 in the 2006 quarterfinals against England. The scoreline does not reflect the underlying performance. Paraguay were genuinely poor — 4-1 down by half-time against USA — but they did score (Mauricio's goal), showing a capacity to create. Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz and Kerem Akturkoglu represent genuine European-club-level quality against a Paraguay backline that has now conceded four in 90 minutes.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News
📊 Head to Head & Form
⚙️ Tactical Analysis
Turkey's creativity runs through Güler finding space between the lines. Paraguay's Cubas and Bobadilla have to deny him time and disrupt his rhythm, because if Güler is allowed to dictate, Turkey's quality should eventually break Paraguay down. Against Australia, he had 8 attempts and an xG of 0.26 — the shots were good, the execution was off. Paraguay's defence has already been exposed by USA's pressing game, which should open the same corridors Turkey failed to exploit.
Alfaro's 4-4-2 will sit in two disciplined banks and look to spring Enciso and Sanabria on the counter. Paraguay's clearest path to a goal is Enciso exploiting the spaces behind a Turkey defense that will push forward chasing a much-needed win. He assisted in the opener and is the kind of player who can produce a moment from nothing on the counter. Turkey's defensive line was vulnerable to Australia's transitions — Paraguay can exploit the same spaces.
A draw is close to useless for both teams. Both sides will commit numbers forward and accept defensive risk. FOX Sports: "Expect both to score here in what could be a fairly open game." SportsLine's Jon Eimer notes that across Turkey's six World Cup qualifying matches, five of them not only surpassed 2.5 total goals but went over 3.5 combined goals — averaging 4.83 total goals per game.
Rotowire identifies this as the central battle: if Paraguay's double pivot holds its shape and presses Güler effectively, Turkey's attack is significantly harder to unlock. If Calhanoglu can slide Güler into pockets before the press arrives, Turkey's quality should be decisive. The first goal will be enormous for both teams' psychology — whoever scores first is the clear favourite to advance.
🔮 Turkey vs Paraguay Prediction
Turkey are the pick. The squad quality is unambiguous — Calhanoglu, Güler, Yildiz and Akturkoglu represent a genuinely threatening attacking unit that underperformed against Australia due to finishing rather than chance creation. Paraguay's defence conceded four to USA and now faces the same quality of attack that had 30 attempts in its last game. The +105 represents effectively even money for the superior side — genuine value that reflects the uncertainty of a must-win match rather than Turkey's true probability of winning.
💎 Best Bets — Turkey vs Paraguay
Turkey's attacking quality across the squad — Calhanoglu, Guler, Yildiz, and Kerem Akturkoglu — is the deepest in this fixture, and their qualifying record of 19 goals in eight matches shows a genuine cutting edge. Paraguay conceded four in their opener and face a Turkey side with everything to play for. The +105 represents genuine value at effectively even money for the superior squad in a must-win match.
The elimination dynamic is the key argument for the Over. Both sides need a win — meaning both push forward and accept the defensive exposure that creates goals. Turkey's 30-shot performance against Australia shows they will create in volume; Paraguay's 4-1 loss shows they will concede. Across Turkey's six qualifying matches, five of them surpassed 2.5 total goals and went over 3.5 combined goals, averaging 4.83 goals per game — the highest average across all 24 UEFA qualifying teams. Over 2.5 at +120 is the natural home of the value.
Güler had eight attempts in the opener against Australia, three of which were on target, and ended the game with an individual xG figure of 0.26. He was as guilty as anyone in a Turkey shirt as the Crescent-Stars failed to make their dominance count, but a player of his quality is unlikely to make the same mistakes again. Against Paraguay's defence, which conceded four to USA's direct pressing game, Güler's movement between the lines should find even more space. A player who had 8 attempts without converting is a regression candidate — expect the conversion to arrive tonight.
Enciso is Paraguay's most dynamic attacking outlet and arrives at this tournament with four goals from his recent international appearances, including a penalty. He has the directness and technique to threaten at set pieces and in open play, and Turkey's defensive uncertainty makes him a credible scorer at what should be an attractive price. Turkey will push men forward chasing a win — creating the transition spaces Enciso exploits most effectively.
⚽ Key Goalscorer Props Snapshot
*Goalscorer odds estimated from market ratios and FOX Sports confirmed prices. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+. Subject to change.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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