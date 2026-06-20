Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 20

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs.

Troy Melton vs. Records: Tigers (31-44), White Sox (39-35)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.88%

53.88% White Sox Win Probability: 46.12%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CINR

YES and CINR Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Andrew Abbott

Will Warren vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Yankees (45-28), Reds (35-38)

Yankees (45-28), Reds (35-38) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.59%

67.59% Reds Win Probability: 32.41%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNET

MARQ and SNET Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Patrick Corbin

Colin Rea vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Cubs (40-36), Blue Jays (37-39)

Cubs (40-36), Blue Jays (37-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.21%

61.21% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.79%

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San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SDPA

RSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Walker Buehler

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Walker Buehler Records: Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35)

Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.94%

57.94% Padres Win Probability: 42.06%

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Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NATS

RAYS and NATS Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Rays (41-30), Nationals (39-36)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.49%

58.49% Nationals Win Probability: 41.51%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW

BravesVsn and BREW Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Kyle Harrison

Chris Sale vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27)

Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.80%

50.80% Brewers Win Probability: 49.20%

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San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA

MIAM and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Trevor McDonald

Max Meyer vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Marlins (37-38), Giants (31-43)

Marlins (37-38), Giants (31-43) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Giants Win Probability: 44.87%

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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Joey Cantillo

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35)

Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Guardians Win Probability: 46.10%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Freddy Peralta

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41)

Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Mets Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.36%

59.36% Mets Win Probability: 40.64%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT

COLR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Paul Skenes

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Paul Skenes Records: Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37)

Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 71.32%

71.32% Rockies Win Probability: 28.68%

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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV

NBCS-CA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Walbert Urena

J.T. Ginn vs. Walbert Urena Records: Athletics (37-38), Angels (30-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 59.34%

59.34% Angels Win Probability: 40.66%

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Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and MNNT

ARID and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Taj Bradley

Zac Gallen vs. Taj Bradley Records: Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40)

Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.19%

54.19% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.81%

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Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NESN

SEAM and NESN Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Connelly Early

Emerson Hancock vs. Connelly Early Records: Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43)

Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.84%

60.84% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.16%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN

SportsNet LA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Trevor Rogers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41)

Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.98%

68.98% Orioles Win Probability: 31.02%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.