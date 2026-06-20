Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 20
Saturday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs.
- Records: Tigers (31-44), White Sox (39-35)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.88%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.12%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Yankees (45-28), Reds (35-38)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.59%
- Reds Win Probability: 32.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Cubs (40-36), Blue Jays (37-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.21%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.79%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.94%
- Padres Win Probability: 42.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Rays (41-30), Nationals (39-36)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.49%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.80%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Marlins (37-38), Giants (31-43)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.13%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.90%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.10%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.36%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.64%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -210
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 71.32%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Athletics (37-38), Angels (30-46)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 59.34%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.19%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.81%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.84%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.16%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.98%
- Orioles Win Probability: 31.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.