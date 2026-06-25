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Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F
Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
🌷
🏟️ TODAY 7:00 PM ET · ARROWHEAD STADIUM · KANSAS CITY MO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · GROUP F MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

Tunisia vs Netherlands: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 · Depay -120 · Netherlands -1200 · Over 3.5 primary · Tunisia ELIMINATED 0pts · FOX: 1st half O1.5 +105 · 6/7 NED games 4+ goals

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇹🇳
Tunisia ML · FD
+2800
Draw +1000 · NED -1200
Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇳🇱
Netherlands ML · FD
-1200
⚡ NETHERLANDS BATTLE JAPAN FOR TOP SPOT ON GD · TUNISIA ELIMINATED 0PTS 9 GOALS CONCEDED · NED UNBEATEN 14 STRAIGHT WC GAMES · 6/7 NED GAMES 4+ GOALS · GAKPO 2G · BROBBEY 2G
Netherlands need a big win to guarantee Group F top spot over Japan. Tunisia are eliminated with 0pts after losing 5-1 to Sweden and 4-0 to Japan. Over 3.5 goals is the primary bet — Racing Post, Yahoo, CBS all back it. Prediction: Netherlands 4-0.
Group F Standings · MD3 · June 25 7PM ET · Simultaneous: Japan vs Sweden Arlington TX
🇳🇱 Netherlands · 4pts · +4 GD · 1st= · GD battle with Japan for group winner
1st=
🇯🇵 Japan · 4pts · +4 GD · 2nd= · needs draw vs Sweden for R16
2nd=
🇸🇪 Sweden · 3pts · 0 GD · MUST WIN vs Japan
3rd
🇹🇳 Tunisia · 0pts · -9 GD · ELIMINATED ❌ · 5-1 SWE · 0-4 JPN · Coach Renard (replaced Lamouchi)
4th

🎯 Prediction

Netherlands 4-0 Tunisia · Over 3.5 primary · Gakpo/Brobbey score · no contest 🇳🇱 4–0 🇹🇳

Tunisia are the worst team in the tournament — 0 points, 9 goals conceded, zero scored. Their manager was sacked after one game. Netherlands are unbeaten in 14 straight World Cup games and need a big win to guarantee Group F top spot over Japan on goal difference.

FOX Sports: "Tunisia is right there with Qatar as the worst team in the tournament." Yahoo: "With seven goals from two games, the Netherlands look good enough to clear the Over 3.5 line on its own." Racing Post backs Netherlands win and Over 3.5. WhoScored: 86% NED win probability. Prediction: Netherlands 4-0.

📋 Predicted Lineups

Netherlands 4-3-3 Ronald Koeman · CBS/Covers/Racing Post consensus ⚠️ Summerville doubtful (head) · De Jong minor
SUMMERVILLE⚠️/MALEN
RW · -110 FD
BROBBEY ⭐
ST · Sunderland · 2 WC G
GAKPO ⭐
LW · Liverpool · 2G · -115
GRAVENBERCH
CM · Liverpool · 2A
DE JONG⚠️ (c)
CM · Barca
REIJNDERS
CM · AC Milan
DUMFRIES
RB · Inter
VAN HECKE
CB
VAN DIJK (c)
CB · Liverpool
VAN DE VEN
LB · Spurs
VERBRUGGEN
GK · Brighton
🇳🇱 Netherlands Bench · Depay ⚠️ questionable (-120 FD) · Weghorst +100 · Kluivert +170 · Til +125
Depay FW ⚠️ · -120 FD Weghorst FW · +100 FD Kluivert FW · +170 G. Til MF · +125 Koopmeiners MF Lang FW · Timber CB · Ake CB
Tunisia 4-3-2-1 · Hervé Renard · ELIMINATED · playing for pride
GK: Dahmen · DEF: Ben Hamida, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi · MID: Valery, Skhiri (Frankfurt), Abdi · AM: Ben Slimane, Mejbri (Man Utd) · ST: Tounekti/Saad — No injuries reported. Rekik the only WC goalscorer (1 goal). Tunisia won 3 of last 20 WC games.

💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ PRIMARY · RACING POST / CBS / YAHOO · NED 4+ GOALS IN 6/7 RECENT · TUN CONCEDED 4+ IN 3 STRAIGHT
Over 3.5 Goals — Primary Pick
Check FD

Yahoo: "With seven goals from two games, the Netherlands look good enough to clear the Over 3.5 line on its own." Racing Post: NED win and Over 3.5 tips. Netherlands need GD to beat Japan for group top. Tunisia conceded 4+ in three straight. Check FD for price.

Over 3.5 primary — Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo. NED need goals for GD. Check FD.
💎 ESPN FD -115 · GAKPO · LIVERPOOL · 2 WC GOALS · FOX PRIMARY · $10→$18.70
Cody Gakpo Anytime Scorer
-115
$10→$18.70

FOX Sports: "Cody Gakpo is -110 to score against Tunisia." Scored brace vs Sweden. 13 shots 9 on target in last 4 internationals. Liverpool LW in electric form. $10→$18.70.

Gakpo -115 — FOX Sports primary. 2 WC goals. Liverpool LW in form. $10→$18.70.
💎 ESPN FD -110 · BROBBEY · SUNDERLAND · 2 WC GOALS vs SWEDEN · $10→$19.09
Brian Brobbey Anytime Scorer
-110
Brobbey scored twice vs Sweden. Central striker in 4-3-3. SportsGambler backs him explicitly. Against a Tunisia defence that conceded 9 goals, Brobbey scoring is near-certain. -110 is effective near-even money. $10→$19.09.
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY MARKET · 1ST HALF OVER 1.5 GOALS +105 · NED SCORED 5' & 17' VS SWEDEN · $10→$20.50
1st Half Over 1.5 Goals · +105
+105
FOX Sports primary market bet. Netherlands scored in the 5th and 17th minutes vs Sweden. Tunisia allowed multiple first-half goals vs Japan. Two Dutch goals before half-time is the most likely game script. $10→$20.50.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Tunisia vs Netherlands · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Over 3.5 Goals (check FD · Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo · NED need GD vs Japan)
check FD
💎 #2 — Gakpo -115 (FOX primary · 2 WC goals · Liverpool · $10→$18.70)
-115
💎 #3 — Brobbey -110 (Sunderland · 2 WC G vs Sweden · $10→$19.09)
-110
🦊 #4 — 1st Half O1.5 +105 (FOX primary · NED scored 5' & 17' vs Sweden · $10→$20.50)
+105
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group F · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 7PM ET TODAY · Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City
Bet Tunisia vs Netherlands Now
Over 3.5 · Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 · 1H O1.5 +105
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · NED -1200 / Draw +1000 / TUN +2800 confirmed CBS SportsLine · Scorer board (Depay -120, Gakpo -115, Brobbey -110, Malen -110, Weghorst +100, Til +125, Summerville +155, Kluivert +170) ESPN FD Jun 25 · ⚠️ Summerville doubtful · Prediction: Netherlands 4-0 · Must be 21+

Bet the Netherlands vs Tunisia World Cup Soccer match today. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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