Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

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🏟️ TODAY 7:00 PM ET · ARROWHEAD STADIUM · KANSAS CITY MO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · GROUP F MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Tunisia vs Netherlands: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 · Depay -120 · Netherlands -1200 · Over 3.5 primary · Tunisia ELIMINATED 0pts · FOX: 1st half O1.5 +105 · 6/7 NED games 4+ goals
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚡ NETHERLANDS BATTLE JAPAN FOR TOP SPOT ON GD · TUNISIA ELIMINATED 0PTS 9 GOALS CONCEDED · NED UNBEATEN 14 STRAIGHT WC GAMES · 6/7 NED GAMES 4+ GOALS · GAKPO 2G · BROBBEY 2G
Netherlands need a big win to guarantee Group F top spot over Japan. Tunisia are eliminated with 0pts after losing 5-1 to Sweden and 4-0 to Japan. Over 3.5 goals is the primary bet — Racing Post, Yahoo, CBS all back it. Prediction: Netherlands 4-0.
Group F Standings · MD3 · June 25 7PM ET · Simultaneous: Japan vs Sweden Arlington TX
1st=
🇳🇱 Netherlands · 4pts · +4 GD · 1st= · GD battle with Japan for group winner
2nd=
🇯🇵 Japan · 4pts · +4 GD · 2nd= · needs draw vs Sweden for R16
3rd
🇸🇪 Sweden · 3pts · 0 GD · MUST WIN vs Japan
4th
🇹🇳 Tunisia · 0pts · -9 GD · ELIMINATED ❌ · 5-1 SWE · 0-4 JPN · Coach Renard (replaced Lamouchi)
🎯 Prediction
Netherlands 4-0 Tunisia · Over 3.5 primary · Gakpo/Brobbey score · no contest
🇳🇱 4–0 🇹🇳
Tunisia are the worst team in the tournament — 0 points, 9 goals conceded, zero scored. Their manager was sacked after one game. Netherlands are unbeaten in 14 straight World Cup games and need a big win to guarantee Group F top spot over Japan on goal difference.
FOX Sports: "Tunisia is right there with Qatar as the worst team in the tournament." Yahoo: "With seven goals from two games, the Netherlands look good enough to clear the Over 3.5 line on its own." Racing Post backs Netherlands win and Over 3.5. WhoScored: 86% NED win probability. Prediction: Netherlands 4-0.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Netherlands 4-3-3
Ronald Koeman · CBS/Covers/Racing Post consensus
⚠️ Summerville doubtful (head) · De Jong minor
SUMMERVILLE⚠️/MALEN
RW · -110 FD
BROBBEY ⭐
ST · Sunderland · 2 WC G
GAKPO ⭐
LW · Liverpool · 2G · -115
GRAVENBERCH
CM · Liverpool · 2A
VAN DIJK (c)
CB · Liverpool
🇳🇱 Netherlands Bench · Depay ⚠️ questionable (-120 FD) · Weghorst +100 · Kluivert +170 · Til +125
Depay FW ⚠️ · -120 FD
Weghorst FW · +100 FD
Kluivert FW · +170
G. Til MF · +125
Koopmeiners MF
Lang FW · Timber CB · Ake CB
Tunisia 4-3-2-1 · Hervé Renard · ELIMINATED · playing for pride
GK: Dahmen · DEF: Ben Hamida, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi · MID: Valery, Skhiri (Frankfurt), Abdi · AM: Ben Slimane, Mejbri (Man Utd) · ST: Tounekti/Saad — No injuries reported. Rekik the only WC goalscorer (1 goal). Tunisia won 3 of last 20 WC games.
💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ PRIMARY · RACING POST / CBS / YAHOO · NED 4+ GOALS IN 6/7 RECENT · TUN CONCEDED 4+ IN 3 STRAIGHT
Over 3.5 Goals — Primary Pick
Yahoo: "With seven goals from two games, the Netherlands look good enough to clear the Over 3.5 line on its own." Racing Post: NED win and Over 3.5 tips. Netherlands need GD to beat Japan for group top. Tunisia conceded 4+ in three straight. Check FD for price.
Over 3.5 primary — Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo. NED need goals for GD. Check FD.
💎 ESPN FD -115 · GAKPO · LIVERPOOL · 2 WC GOALS · FOX PRIMARY · $10→$18.70
Cody Gakpo Anytime Scorer
FOX Sports: "Cody Gakpo is -110 to score against Tunisia." Scored brace vs Sweden. 13 shots 9 on target in last 4 internationals. Liverpool LW in electric form. $10→$18.70.
Gakpo -115 — FOX Sports primary. 2 WC goals. Liverpool LW in form. $10→$18.70.
💎 ESPN FD -110 · BROBBEY · SUNDERLAND · 2 WC GOALS vs SWEDEN · $10→$19.09
Brian Brobbey Anytime Scorer
Brobbey scored twice vs Sweden. Central striker in 4-3-3. SportsGambler backs him explicitly. Against a Tunisia defence that conceded 9 goals, Brobbey scoring is near-certain. -110 is effective near-even money. $10→$19.09.
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY MARKET · 1ST HALF OVER 1.5 GOALS +105 · NED SCORED 5' & 17' VS SWEDEN · $10→$20.50
1st Half Over 1.5 Goals · +105
FOX Sports primary market bet. Netherlands scored in the 5th and 17th minutes vs Sweden. Tunisia allowed multiple first-half goals vs Japan. Two Dutch goals before half-time is the most likely game script. $10→$20.50.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Tunisia vs Netherlands · All FanDuel
check FD
⭐ #1 — Over 3.5 Goals (check FD · Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo · NED need GD vs Japan)
-115
💎 #2 — Gakpo -115 (FOX primary · 2 WC goals · Liverpool · $10→$18.70)
-110
💎 #3 — Brobbey -110 (Sunderland · 2 WC G vs Sweden · $10→$19.09)
+105
🦊 #4 — 1st Half O1.5 +105 (FOX primary · NED scored 5' & 17' vs Sweden · $10→$20.50)
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group F · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 7PM ET TODAY · Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City
Bet Tunisia vs Netherlands Now
Over 3.5 · Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 · 1H O1.5 +105
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · NED -1200 / Draw +1000 / TUN +2800 confirmed CBS SportsLine · Scorer board (Depay -120, Gakpo -115, Brobbey -110, Malen -110, Weghorst +100, Til +125, Summerville +155, Kluivert +170) ESPN FD Jun 25 · ⚠️ Summerville doubtful · Prediction: Netherlands 4-0 · Must be 21+