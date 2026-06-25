Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

Netherlands 4-0 Tunisia · Over 3.5 primary · Gakpo/Brobbey score · no contest 🇳🇱 4–0 🇹🇳

Tunisia are the worst team in the tournament — 0 points, 9 goals conceded, zero scored. Their manager was sacked after one game. Netherlands are unbeaten in 14 straight World Cup games and need a big win to guarantee Group F top spot over Japan on goal difference.

FOX Sports: "Tunisia is right there with Qatar as the worst team in the tournament." Yahoo: "With seven goals from two games, the Netherlands look good enough to clear the Over 3.5 line on its own." Racing Post backs Netherlands win and Over 3.5. WhoScored: 86% NED win probability. Prediction: Netherlands 4-0.