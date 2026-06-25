Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: First Goal Odds & Prop Bets for World Cup 2026

Tunisia vs Netherlands First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
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🥇 FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 7PM ET TODAY · ARROWHEAD STADIUM KANSAS CITY · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Tunisia ELIMINATED
Tunisia vs Netherlands: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Depay +360 · Gakpo +370 · Brobbey +380 · Malen +390 · Weghorst +425 · NED scored 5th & 17th mins vs Sweden · Brobbey +380 primary FGS · Racing Post: "ready to start the scoring"
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Tunisia ML · FD
+2800
Netherlands -1200 · Draw +1000
Brobbey FGS +380 · Gakpo FGS +370
first goalscorer · FanDuel
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Netherlands ML · FD
-1200
🥇 FGS CONTEXT — NED SCORED IN 5TH & 17TH MINS VS SWEDEN · STRONG EARLY-GOAL ENVIRONMENT · BROBBEY +380 PRIMARY (RACING POST: "READY TO START THE SCORING") · GAKPO +370 FOX/compare.bet FGS PICK
Racing Post: "Brobbey bagged a brace on his second World Cup appearance and looks ready to start the scoring against Tunisia." Netherlands scored in the 5th and 17th minutes vs Sweden. Against Tunisia's 4.5-goals-conceded-per-game defence, an early Dutch goal is highly probable. The FGS market is 3-4× the anytime prices, giving strong value for confirmed starters scoring the opener.
📖 FGS Rules — FanDuel & Why This Match Is a Strong FGS Environment
First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets void, stakes returned. Bench players only valid if they enter before the first goal.
Why this is ideal FGS territory: Netherlands scored in the 5th minute vs Sweden. They need goals for GD vs Japan. Brobbey (+380) is the CF from minute one who scored twice last game. Against Tunisia's historic defensive record, the probability of an early Dutch goal is as high as it gets at this tournament.
🥇 Primary FGS Pick — Brian Brobbey
💎 ESPN FD +380 · SUNDERLAND CF · 2 WC GOALS VS SWEDEN · RACING POST: "READY TO START THE SCORING" · CHECK FITNESS · $10→$48
Brian Brobbey — First Goalscorer
ESPN FD +380 FGS · Anytime -110 · $10→$48
+380
$10 wins $48
Racing Post: "Brobbey bagged a brace on his second World Cup appearance and looks ready to start the scoring against Tunisia." Confirmed CF starter. Netherlands scored in the 5th minute vs Sweden — the same attacking intent is present here. ⚠️ Check FD for fitness confirmation before betting. If starting: the primary FGS pick. $10→$48.
Brobbey +380 — primary FGS pick. CF from minute one · 2 WC goals vs Sweden · Racing Post explicit. Check fitness. $10→$48.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⚠️ SHORTEST FGS · PENALTY/SET-PIECE TAKER · QUESTIONABLE TO START · IF STARTS = FGS PRIMARY · $10→$46
Memphis Depay · +360 FGS
+360
$10→$46
⚠️ Depay is questionable to start. If he starts: +360 is the primary FGS — he's the Dutch penalty/set-piece taker. First Dutch free kick or penalty goes through him. WhoScored: "Depay leads set pieces and converts penalties — his dead-ball role amplifies first-scorer probability." If bench: his FGS is only live pre-first-goal. Check FD for live status. $10→$46.
💎 ESPN FD +370 · LIVERPOOL LW · 2 WC GOALS VS SWEDEN · FOX SCORER PICK · compare.bet EXPLICIT FGS · $10→$47
Cody Gakpo · +370 FGS
+370
$10→$47
compare.bet: "Gakpo scored twice in the 5-1 rout of Sweden and is the Netherlands' most in-form attacker." FOX Sports overall scorer pick. If Brobbey has any fitness uncertainty, Gakpo at +370 is the primary FGS. Liverpool LW who drives early and cuts inside — the first Dutch shot on target frequently comes through Gakpo's run. 2 WC goals. Clear fitness picture. $10→$47.
Malen · +390 FGS · Roma RW · likely start if Summerville out · Anytime -110 · $10→$49
Donyell Malen · +390 FGS
+390
Likely RW starter if Summerville is ruled out. +390 for a player priced at -110 anytime. Direct runs from the right against Tunisia's left side. $10→$49.
⚠️ Bench Options — All require entry BEFORE first goal to be live
Weghorst +425 ($10→$52.50): Bench. Given NED scored in the 5th min vs Sweden, his FGS is very unlikely to be alive. Anytime +100 is the better market. $5 max FGS dart only.
Til +500 ($10→$60): Bench. Same caveat. $5 max.
⚠️ Summerville +600 ($10→$70): Doubtful (head). Check FD. If confirmed starting — 2 WC goals, strong value. If bench: don't back FGS.
Kluivert +650 ($10→$75): Bench dart. $5 max only.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Tunisia vs Netherlands · FanDuel
💎 PRIMARY — Brobbey +380 · CF · 2 WC G vs SWE · Racing Post explicit · check fitness · $10→$48
+380
💎 #2 — Gakpo +370 · Liverpool LW · FOX/compare.bet · 2 WC G · clearest fitness · $10→$47
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Depay +360, Gakpo +370, Brobbey +380, Malen +390, Weghorst +425, Til +500, Summerville +600, Kluivert +650) ESPN FD Jun 25 · ⚠️ All bench players FGS only valid if they enter before first goal · ⚠️ Brobbey — check FD fitness · ⚠️ Summerville doubtful (head) · ⚠️ Depay questionable · Own goals don't count · NED -1200 / Draw +1000 / TUN +2800 FD · Must be 21+
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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