Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: First Goal Odds & Prop Bets for World Cup 2026

📖 FGS Rules — FanDuel & Why This Match Is a Strong FGS Environment

First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets void, stakes returned. Bench players only valid if they enter before the first goal.

Why this is ideal FGS territory: Netherlands scored in the 5th minute vs Sweden. They need goals for GD vs Japan. Brobbey (+380) is the CF from minute one who scored twice last game. Against Tunisia's historic defensive record, the probability of an early Dutch goal is as high as it gets at this tournament.