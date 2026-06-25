Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

Japan vs Sweden First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
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🥇 FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 7PM ET TODAY · AT&T STADIUM ARLINGTON TX · FOX · GROUP F DECIDER
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Japan vs Sweden: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Ueda +500 · Ogawa +550 · Isak +650 · J.Ito +800 · Gyökeres check FD · Covers/CBS: Ueda primary FGS · Sweden scored 5th min vs Tunisia · J.Ito +800 best value starter dart
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Japan ML · FD
-115
Draw +240 · Sweden +350
Ueda FGS +500 · Isak FGS +650
first goalscorer · FanDuel
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Sweden ML · FD
+350
🥇 FGS CONTEXT — COVERS/CBS: UEDA PRIMARY · SWEDEN SCORED 5TH MIN vs TUNISIA = EARLY-SCORING · J.ITO +800 CONFIRMED STARTER MARKET ANOMALY · ISAK +650 RACING POST STAR · GYÖKERES CHECK FD · TWO-SIDED ENVIRONMENT
Both teams attack early — Japan scored 22nd min vs Tunisia, Sweden scored 5th min vs Tunisia. This is a genuine two-sided FGS environment. Covers/CBS back Ueda +500. Racing Post: "Isak is getting sharper by the game." The value play: J. Ito at +800 is a confirmed RW starter who scored last game, priced identically to bench players — a market misalignment.
📖 FGS Rules & Why Both Sides Have Live First-Scorer Picks
First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets void. Bench players only valid if they enter before the first goal.
Two-sided environment: Japan are -115 favourites but Sweden attack from minute one (must win). Both scored 5+ goals in 2 WC games each. Ueda (Japan CF) and Isak/Gyökeres (Sweden strikers) are all legitimate first-scorer options. The value anomaly: J. Ito starts and scored last game yet is priced at +800 — same as bench players.
Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to take advantage of Sweden's defensive vulnerabilities again." SportsGambler: "Ueda available at +370 to register the first goal which makes him favourite." CBS backs Ueda FGS. He scored Japan's first goal vs Tunisia in the 22nd minute — meaning he was the FGS winner that game. As Japan's CF from minute one, all attacks funnel through him. $10→$60.
⚠️ Japan Bench FGS — Ogawa +550 · Shiogai +600 · Goto +650 · All valid only if enter pre-goal
All three are bench options with the standard bench caveat. Japan's early-scoring tendency makes these high-risk FGS plays — Japan scored in the 22nd minute vs Tunisia. $5 max on any bench FGS dart. Ogawa +550 ($10→$65) · Shiogai +600 ($10→$70) · Goto +650 ($10→$75).
💎 ESPN FD +650 · NEWCASTLE · £98M · SCORED vs TUNISIA · RACING POST STAR · SWEDEN SCORE EARLY · $10→$75
Racing Post: "Isak is getting sharper by the game and looks the biggest threat to a suspect Japanese defence." Sweden scored in the 5th minute vs Tunisia with Isak involved — they attack immediately. Sweden's must-win situation means an aggressive opening from Isak in behind Japan's high defensive line. +650 ($10→$75) is the primary Swedish FGS pick.
💎 CHECK FD · SPORTING CP · 54G 2024-25 · SCORED vs TUNISIA · FD PROMINENTLY FEATURED · FGS ~+600-700 RANGE
Viktor Gyökeres · Check FD for FGS
Check FD
Check FD right now — Oddschecker has him at ~+210 anytime, suggesting FGS ~+600-700 range. 54 goals in all competitions in 2024-25. Scored vs Tunisia. Sweden attack with urgency from the start. Parlay with Ueda for a combined FGS return approaching +4,000+. $5 stake on the parlay.
⭐ BEST VALUE DART · CONFIRMED RW STARTER · SCORED vs TUNISIA · PRICED AS BENCH = MARKET ANOMALY · $5 STAKE ONLY
Junya Ito · +800 FGS (Confirmed Starter)
+800
$5→$45
The market anomaly on this board. Junya Ito is a confirmed RW starter who scored against Tunisia — yet he's at +800 FGS, the same price as bench players Y. Suzuki and Maeda. His +800 represents a 2.8× multiplier on his +285 anytime price (which is reasonable for bench players, but too generous for a starter who scored last game). Small stake only — $5 stake → $45 return. The best pure value play on the entire Japan vs Sweden FGS board.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Japan vs Sweden · FanDuel
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Ueda +500, Ogawa +550, Shiogai +600, Goto +650, Isak +650, Y.Suzuki/J.Ito/Maeda +800 each) ESPN FD Jun 25 · Gyökeres check FD (Oddschecker ~+210 anytime → FGS ~+600-700) · Elanga check FD · ⚠️ Bench FGS rule: all bench players valid only if they enter before first goal · Own goals don't count · ❌ Kubo OUT (Japan) · ⚠️ E. Smith doubtful (Sweden) · Japan -115 / Draw +240 / Sweden +350 FD · Must be 21+
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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