Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

📖 FGS Rules & Why Both Sides Have Live First-Scorer Picks

First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets void. Bench players only valid if they enter before the first goal.

Two-sided environment: Japan are -115 favourites but Sweden attack from minute one (must win). Both scored 5+ goals in 2 WC games each. Ueda (Japan CF) and Isak/Gyökeres (Sweden strikers) are all legitimate first-scorer options. The value anomaly: J. Ito starts and scored last game yet is priced at +800 — same as bench players.