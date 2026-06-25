Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

Japan vs Sweden Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 7:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON TX · FOX / UNIVERSO · GROUP F MD3 DECIDER
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Japan vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Japan -115 · Draw +240 · Sweden +350 · Ueda +165 · Isak +235 · FOX: BTTS -165 primary · Over 2.5 -125 · Japan DRAW = R16 · Sweden MUST WIN · Gyökeres + Isak · ❌ Kubo OUT
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Japan ML · FD
-115
Draw +240 · Over 2.5 -125
Ueda +165 · BTTS -165 (FOX primary)
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇸🇪
Sweden ML · FD
+350
⚡ GROUP F DECIDER — WINNER ADVANCES AS 2ND · DRAW = JAPAN THROUGH · SWEDEN MUST WIN · GYÖKERES + ISAK PL DUO · ❌ KUBO OUT · FOX: BTTS -165 PRIMARY
FOX Sports: "This match could be bonkers. Back both teams to score (-165)." RotoWire: "When a team with Isak and Gyökeres has to chase a result, you pay attention." Japan need only a draw but have shown they want to attack. BTTS Yes and Over 2.5 are the primary bets.
Group F Standings · MD3 · June 25 7PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington TX · Simultaneous: Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City
Japan 1-1 Sweden · BTTS primary · Ueda scores · Isak or Gyökeres score🇯🇵 1–1 🇸🇪
Japan need only a draw to advance — but Sweden must win, meaning they'll attack relentlessly. This creates the BTTS profile: Gyökeres and Isak (two of the Premier League's best strikers) will get chances against Japan's back three, while Ueda (25 Eredivisie goals this season) will punish Sweden's leaky defence.
RotoWire: "When a team with Isak and Gyökeres has to chase a result, you pay attention." CBS: "A draw suits both sides but expect both to score." Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to find the net again." Japan have scored in 5 of their last 6. Prediction: 1-1 draw with BTTS.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Japan 3-4-3Hajime Moriyasu · Covers/CBS/RotoWire❌ Kubo OUT (key RW)
Elanga FW · showing formBergvall MF · young talentG. Nilsson FW⚠️ E. Smith doubtful
💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · BTTS -165 · BOTH ATTACK · SWEDEN CHASES · GYÖKERES + ISAK ≠ ZERO
Both Teams to Score — FOX Primary
FD -165 · FOX: "Back both teams to score (-165)" · Japan scored in 5/6 recent · Gyökeres + Isak must score
-165
$13→$10 profit
FOX Sports: "Back both teams to score (-165). Japan is really good and Sweden has plenty of attacking prowess." CBS: "I expect both teams to find the net." SportsBettingDime: "Sweden generates 34 total shots, 18 on target." Sweden MUST attack — and Gyökeres + Isak are world class. Japan scored in 5/6 recent. Check FD for live price ~-165.
BTTS Yes — FOX Sports primary. Sweden must attack with their PL strike pair. Japan always score. Check FD ~-165.
Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia. The Feyenoord forward brought excellent form (25 Eredivisie goals). I'm backing him to take advantage of Sweden's defensive vulnerabilities again." CBS backs Ueda anytime. FOX: "+150 to score." $10→$26.50.
⭐ OVER 2.5 GOALS -125 · CBS/COVERS PRIMARY · JAPAN 4 GOALS BOTH WC GAMES · SWEDEN 34 SHOTS 2 GAMES · $10→$18
Over 2.5 Goals · -125
-125
CBS: "Over 2.5 is the goals market pick, playable to -150." Covers: "Japan have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive matches. The 2.5 line should be cleared." Combined 20 goals in the four Group F matches. $10→$18.
🎯 ISAK +235 (Newcastle · scored TUN · £98M · Sweden dart · $10→$33.50) · GYÖKERES check FD (Sporting · 54G in 24-25)
Isak +235 / Gyökeres (check FD)
+235
Isak (+235) and Gyökeres (check FD) are Sweden's entire plan. Both scored vs Tunisia. RotoWire: "Isak's movement and Gyökeres's power are a handful for any defense." With Sweden forced to attack, they'll create — and with their quality, they'll convert. $10 on Isak→$33.50. Small parlay dart with Ueda both scoring.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Japan vs Sweden · All FanDuel
🦊 #1 — BTTS Yes -165 (FOX primary · CBS · Sweden must attack · Gyökeres + Isak)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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