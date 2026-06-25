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Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F
Japan vs Sweden Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
⚔️
🏟️ TODAY 7:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON TX · FOX / UNIVERSO · GROUP F MD3 DECIDER
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

Japan vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Japan -115 · Draw +240 · Sweden +350 · Ueda +165 · Isak +235 · FOX: BTTS -165 primary · Over 2.5 -125 · Japan DRAW = R16 · Sweden MUST WIN · Gyökeres + Isak · ❌ Kubo OUT

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇯🇵
Japan ML · FD
-115
Draw +240 · Over 2.5 -125
Ueda +165 · BTTS -165 (FOX primary)
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇸🇪
Sweden ML · FD
+350
⚡ GROUP F DECIDER — WINNER ADVANCES AS 2ND · DRAW = JAPAN THROUGH · SWEDEN MUST WIN · GYÖKERES + ISAK PL DUO · ❌ KUBO OUT · FOX: BTTS -165 PRIMARY
FOX Sports: "This match could be bonkers. Back both teams to score (-165)." RotoWire: "When a team with Isak and Gyökeres has to chase a result, you pay attention." Japan need only a draw but have shown they want to attack. BTTS Yes and Over 2.5 are the primary bets.
Group F Standings · MD3 · June 25 7PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington TX · Simultaneous: Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City
🇳🇱 Netherlands · 4pts · +4 GD · (vs Tunisia simultaneously)
1st=
🇯🇵 Japan · 4pts · +4 GD · DRAW = R16 CERTAIN · 2-2 NED, 4-0 TUN · ❌ Kubo OUT · Ueda 2 WC goals
2nd=
🇸🇪 Sweden · 3pts · 0 GD · MUST WIN · 5-1 TUN win · 1-5 NED loss · Gyökeres + Isak · ⚠️ E. Smith doubtful
3rd
🇹🇳 Tunisia · 0pts · ELIMINATED (vs Netherlands simultaneously)
4th

🎯 Prediction

Japan 1-1 Sweden · BTTS primary · Ueda scores · Isak or Gyökeres score 🇯🇵 1–1 🇸🇪

Japan need only a draw to advance — but Sweden must win, meaning they'll attack relentlessly. This creates the BTTS profile: Gyökeres and Isak (two of the Premier League's best strikers) will get chances against Japan's back three, while Ueda (25 Eredivisie goals this season) will punish Sweden's leaky defence.

RotoWire: "When a team with Isak and Gyökeres has to chase a result, you pay attention." CBS: "A draw suits both sides but expect both to score." Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to find the net again." Japan have scored in 5 of their last 6. Prediction: 1-1 draw with BTTS.

📋 Predicted Lineups

Japan 3-4-3 Hajime Moriyasu · Covers/CBS/RotoWire ❌ Kubo OUT (key RW)
KAMADA
LW · Crystal Palace
UEDA ⭐
ST · Feyenoord · 2 WC G
+165 FD anytime
J. ITO
RW · Getafe
NAKAMURA
RM
AO TANAKA
CM · Dortmund
K. SANO
CM
R. DOAN
LM · Freiburg
TOMIYASU
RCB · Arsenal
ITAKURA
CCB · Ajax
H. ITO
LCB · Stuttgart
Z. SUZUKI
GK · Parma · 2 shots vs TUN
❌ Kubo OUT · Ueda 25 Eredivisie goals 25-26 · 3-4-3 attacking shape
🇯🇵 Japan Bench · Ogawa +195 · Shiogai +215 · Goto +225 · Maeda +285
Shiogai FW · +215 Ogawa FW · +195 Goto FW · +225 Y. Suzuki MF · +285 Maeda FW · +285 ❌ Kubo OUT
Sweden 3-5-2 MUST WIN · Gyökeres + Isak ⚠️ E. Smith doubtful
GYÖKERES ⭐
ST · Sporting CP · check FD
ISAK ⭐
ST · Newcastle · +235 FD
BERNHARDSSON
RWB
NYGREN
CM
KARLSTRÖM
DM
AYARI
CM
GUDMUNDSSON
LWB
LAGERBIELKE
RCB
HIEN
CCB · Atalanta
LINDELÖF
LCB · Man Utd
NORDFELDT
GK
🇸🇪 Sweden Bench · Isak bench option · Elanga FW · Bergvall MF
Elanga FW · showing form Bergvall MF · young talent G. Nilsson FW ⚠️ E. Smith doubtful

💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook

🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · BTTS -165 · BOTH ATTACK · SWEDEN CHASES · GYÖKERES + ISAK ≠ ZERO
Both Teams to Score — FOX Primary
FD -165 · FOX: "Back both teams to score (-165)" · Japan scored in 5/6 recent · Gyökeres + Isak must score
-165
$13→$10 profit

FOX Sports: "Back both teams to score (-165). Japan is really good and Sweden has plenty of attacking prowess." CBS: "I expect both teams to find the net." SportsBettingDime: "Sweden generates 34 total shots, 18 on target." Sweden MUST attack — and Gyökeres + Isak are world class. Japan scored in 5/6 recent. Check FD for live price ~-165.

BTTS Yes — FOX Sports primary. Sweden must attack with their PL strike pair. Japan always score. Check FD ~-165.
💎 ESPN FD +165 · UEDA · FEYENOORD · 2 WC GOALS · COVERS/CBS EXPLICIT · $10→$26.50
Ayase Ueda Anytime Scorer
+165
$10→$26.50

Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia. The Feyenoord forward brought excellent form (25 Eredivisie goals). I'm backing him to take advantage of Sweden's defensive vulnerabilities again." CBS backs Ueda anytime. FOX: "+150 to score." $10→$26.50.

Ueda +165 — Covers/CBS/FOX explicit. 2 WC goals. 25G Eredivisie. $10→$26.50.
⭐ OVER 2.5 GOALS -125 · CBS/COVERS PRIMARY · JAPAN 4 GOALS BOTH WC GAMES · SWEDEN 34 SHOTS 2 GAMES · $10→$18
Over 2.5 Goals · -125
-125
CBS: "Over 2.5 is the goals market pick, playable to -150." Covers: "Japan have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive matches. The 2.5 line should be cleared." Combined 20 goals in the four Group F matches. $10→$18.
🎯 ISAK +235 (Newcastle · scored TUN · £98M · Sweden dart · $10→$33.50) · GYÖKERES check FD (Sporting · 54G in 24-25)
Isak +235 / Gyökeres (check FD)
+235
Isak (+235) and Gyökeres (check FD) are Sweden's entire plan. Both scored vs Tunisia. RotoWire: "Isak's movement and Gyökeres's power are a handful for any defense." With Sweden forced to attack, they'll create — and with their quality, they'll convert. $10 on Isak→$33.50. Small parlay dart with Ueda both scoring.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Japan vs Sweden · All FanDuel
🦊 #1 — BTTS Yes -165 (FOX primary · CBS · Sweden must attack · Gyökeres + Isak)
-165
💎 #2 — Ueda +165 (2 WC goals · Feyenoord · Covers/CBS explicit · $10→$26.50)
+165
⭐ #3 — Over 2.5 -125 (CBS/Covers primary · 20 goals in 4 Group F games · $10→$18)
-125
🎯 #4 — Isak +235 (Newcastle · scored TUN · Sweden dart · $10→$33.50)
+235
⚖️ Japan ML -115 (needs draw · 7W last 8 · Lineups.com: "Japan seems cheap enough" · $10→$18.70)
-115
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group F · Japan vs Sweden · 7PM ET TODAY · AT&T Stadium Arlington Texas
Bet Japan vs Sweden — Group F Decider
BTTS -165 · Ueda +165 · Over 2.5 -125 · Isak +235 · Japan -115
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Japan -115 / Draw +240 / Sweden +350 FD · Scorer board (Ueda +165, Ogawa +195, Shiogai +215, Goto +225, Isak +235, Y.Suzuki/J.Ito/Maeda +285) ESPN FD Jun 25 · BTTS -165 / Over 2.5 -125 FD · ❌ Kubo OUT (Japan) · ⚠️ E. Smith doubtful (Sweden) · Gyökeres check FD · Prediction: Japan 1-1 Sweden · FOX Sports primary: BTTS -165 · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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