Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group F

Japan 1-1 Sweden · BTTS primary · Ueda scores · Isak or Gyökeres score 🇯🇵 1–1 🇸🇪

Japan need only a draw to advance — but Sweden must win, meaning they'll attack relentlessly. This creates the BTTS profile: Gyökeres and Isak (two of the Premier League's best strikers) will get chances against Japan's back three, while Ueda (25 Eredivisie goals this season) will punish Sweden's leaky defence.

RotoWire: "When a team with Isak and Gyökeres has to chase a result, you pay attention." CBS: "A draw suits both sides but expect both to score." Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to find the net again." Japan have scored in 5 of their last 6. Prediction: 1-1 draw with BTTS.