Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group F

📊 Why both sides have live scorer picks here

Unlike Tunisia vs Netherlands (one-sided), this match has a genuine two-sided scorer environment. Japan have scored 6 WC goals. Sweden have scored 6 WC goals. Sweden MUST attack — meaning Gyökeres and Isak will get forward from the start. Japan are the favourite and Ueda leads their attack. This is the best multi-scorer card of the day.

Key FD note: Gyökeres is featured prominently on the FD live page alongside Ueda as one of the top scorer picks. Check FD for his exact price — Sports Interaction has him at ~+175 same as Isak. His price may be shorter on FD given the FD live feature prominence. Both Swedish strikers should be checked live before betting.