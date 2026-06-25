Japan vs Sweden Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group F

Japan vs Sweden Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
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⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 7PM ET TODAY · AT&T STADIUM ARLINGTON TX · FOX / UNIVERSO · GROUP F DECIDER
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Japan vs Sweden: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Ueda +165 · Ogawa +195 · Isak +235 · J.Ito +285 · Gyökeres check FD · FOX primary: Ueda +165 · Covers/CBS explicit · Sweden MUST attack = Gyökeres + Isak both live
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇯🇵
Japan ML · FD
-115
Draw +240 · Sweden +350
Ueda +165 · Isak +235 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇸🇪
Sweden ML · FD
+350
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY: UEDA +165 · FEYENOORD · 2 WC GOALS vs TUNISIA · 25G EREDIVISIE · COVERS/CBS/SPORTSBETTINGDIME EXPLICIT · SWEDEN MUST ATTACK = GYÖKERES + ISAK BOTH LIVE · BTTS ENVIRONMENT
FOX Sports: "Ayase Ueda is +150 to score against Sweden." Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to take advantage of Sweden's defensive vulnerabilities again." SportsBettingDime: "Ueda sits at the tip of the spear — against a defensive unit bleeding high-danger chances, Ueda will see premium looks regardless of the match script." Sweden's must-win situation means Gyökeres and Isak both attack from the start. Both scored vs Tunisia. Multi-scorer environment.
📊 Why both sides have live scorer picks here
Unlike Tunisia vs Netherlands (one-sided), this match has a genuine two-sided scorer environment. Japan have scored 6 WC goals. Sweden have scored 6 WC goals. Sweden MUST attack — meaning Gyökeres and Isak will get forward from the start. Japan are the favourite and Ueda leads their attack. This is the best multi-scorer card of the day.
Key FD note: Gyökeres is featured prominently on the FD live page alongside Ueda as one of the top scorer picks. Check FD for his exact price — Sports Interaction has him at ~+175 same as Isak. His price may be shorter on FD given the FD live feature prominence. Both Swedish strikers should be checked live before betting.
Covers: "Ueda scored twice vs Tunisia — backing him to take advantage of Sweden's defensive vulnerabilities again." CBS explicit. SportsBettingDime: "Against a defensive unit bleeding high-danger chances, Ueda will see premium looks regardless of the match script." FOX: "Ueda is +150 to score." He is Japan's central striker in the 3-4-3 — all Japanese attacks funnel through him. 25 Eredivisie goals in 2025-26. $10→$26.50.
💎 ESPN FD +235 · NEWCASTLE £98M · SCORED VS TUNISIA · RACING POST STAR PICK · SWEDEN MUST WIN = ATTACKS FROM START · $10→$33.50
Alexander Isak · +235
ESPN FD +235 · scored TUN · FGS +650 · Racing Post: "biggest threat" · $10→$33.50
+235
$10→$33.50
Racing Post: "Isak is getting sharper by the game and looks the biggest threat to a suspect Japanese defence." Sports Interaction: "+175 to score." Sweden's must-win situation means he attacks relentlessly. His Newcastle finishing quality (19 PL goals in 2024-25) and movement in behind Japan's high line make him the top Swedish scorer pick. $10→$33.50.
💎 CHECK FD IMMEDIATELY · SPORTING CP · 54G IN 2024-25 · SCORED vs TUNISIA · FD FEATURES HIM PROMINENTLY WITH UEDA · PARLAY WITH UEDA +600+
Viktor Gyökeres · Check FD
Check FD live · ~+175-+235 range · scored TUN · 54G 2024-25 · Sweden MUST WIN
Check FD
live price
Gyökeres is featured on the FD live page alongside Ueda as one of the two top scorer picks — check FD right now for his live price. Sports Interaction has him at +175 (same as Isak). Sporting CP, 54 goals in all competitions in 2024-25 — the most prolific single-season total by any European striker. Scored vs Tunisia. RotoWire: "Gyökeres's power is a handful for any defence." Sweden's must-win situation means Potter gives him license from the start. Parlay with Ueda (+165) for a combined return that could approach +600-700.
⭐ BEST VALUE CONFIRMED-STARTER DART · SCORED VS TUNISIA · GETAFE RW · $5→$19.25 · SMALL STAKE VALUE
Junya Ito is the best-value confirmed starter on the entire board today. He starts at RW and scored against Tunisia. Getafe winger, direct and capable of creating and finishing from wide. At +285 for a confirmed starter who scored last game — this is the small-stake value pick. Sweden's back three will be under pressure all game; Ito's direct running down the right could carve them open. $5 stake: $5→$19.25. $10→$38.50.
Y. Suzuki +285 ($10→$38.50): Japan MF bench. Late arrival dart in an open game. FGS +800.
Maeda +285 ($10→$38.50): Celtic FW bench. $5 dart on a Japan win. FGS +800.
⭐ Elanga — check FD: Racing Post: "Elanga scored against the Netherlands off the bench — should have earned a more prominent role." Check FD for his live price — if he's pushing for a start, the value could be exceptional. If bench, his pace on the counter against Japan's high line makes him a live dart at +300-400.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Japan vs Sweden · FanDuel
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime board (Ueda +165, Ogawa +195, Shiogai +215, Goto +225, Isak +235, Y.Suzuki/J.Ito/Maeda +285 each) ESPN FD Jun 25 · Gyökeres — check FD live (featured prominently on FD live page, SI has him ~+175) · FGS board (Ueda +500, Isak +650) ESPN FD Jun 25 · ❌ Kubo OUT (Japan) · ⚠️ E.Smith doubtful (Sweden) · Elanga — check FD for live start/bench price · Japan -115 / Draw +240 / Sweden +350 FD · Must be 21+
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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