Netherlands vs Tunisia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇹🇳
Tunisia ML · FD
+2800
Draw +1000 · NED -1200
Gakpo -115 · Brobbey -110 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇳🇱
Netherlands ML · FD
-1200
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY: GAKPO -115 · LIVERPOOL LW · 2 WC GOALS VS SWEDEN · 13 SHOTS 9 ON TARGET LAST 4 INTL · TUNISIA 0PTS 9 GOALS CONCEDED · NED 4+ GOALS 6/7 RECENT
FOX Sports: "Cody Gakpo is -115 to score against Tunisia." Racing Post: "Gakpo scored twice in the 5-1 rout of Sweden and is the Netherlands' most in-form attacker." WhoScored: "Against a Tunisia backline giving up 4.5 goals per game, the 43% implied probability looks conservative." Netherlands need goals for GD vs Japan — multiple scorers are live simultaneously.
📊 Odds context — the richest scorer board of the day
Tunisia have conceded 4.5 goals per game. Netherlands have scored 3.5 per game. Netherlands need a big GD swing to match Japan. The result is a board where the top four players are -120/-115/-110/-110 — exceptional short prices for anytime markets against eliminated opposition.
Key fitness checks: ⚠️ Summerville (head) — doubtful. ⚠️ Depay — questionable to start. ⚠️ Brobbey — SportsBettingDime flags possible doubt. Check FD for live confirmations before locking in picks. Gakpo is the safest confirmed scorer with the clearest fitness picture.
🏆 Primary Pick — Cody Gakpo
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · ESPN FD -115 · LIVERPOOL LW · 2 WC GOALS VS SWEDEN · $10→$18.70
FOX Sports primary. Racing Post: "Gakpo scored twice in the 5-1 rout of Sweden and is the Netherlands' most in-form attacker." WhoScored: "Against a Tunisia backline giving up 4.5 goals per game, that 43% implied probability looks conservative." 13 shots / 9 on target across his last 4 internationals. Liverpool LW who cuts inside onto his right foot — Tunisia's left side has been consistently exploited. $10→$18.70.
Gakpo -115 — FOX Sports primary. The clearest scorer pick on the entire board today. $10→$18.70.
⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⚠️ SHORTEST ON BOARD · SET-PIECE/PENALTY TAKER · QUESTIONABLE TO START · CHECK FD LIVE STATUS · $10→$18.37
⚠️ Depay is questionable to start but is the Dutch record scorer and penalty/set-piece taker. WhoScored: "Depay leads set pieces and converts penalties — his role as first-choice dead-ball taker amplifies the scoring probability." If he starts: primary pick. If bench: check FD for updated bench price. His dead-ball threat means even 20-30 minutes delivers goal probability. $10→$18.37.
Racing Post: "Brobbey bagged a brace on his second WC appearance and looks ready to start the scoring against Tunisia." SportsGambler explicitly backs him. SportsBettingDime notes possible fitness concern — check FD for live confirmation. If fully fit and starting, -110 against a Tunisia defence allowing 4.5 goals/game is the value of the tournament. $10→$19.09.
💎 ESPN FD -110 · Roma RW · likely starts if Summerville doubtful · FGS +390 · $10→$19.09
Donyell Malen · -110
-110
Malen is the likely RW starter if Summerville is ruled out. Roma winger, direct and dangerous in behind. -110 against Tunisia is the same price as Brobbey with less fitness uncertainty. If he gets the nod on the right wing, he has a clear path to goal all game. $10→$19.09.
⭐ EVEN MONEY · BENCH IMPACT SUB · AJAX · AERIAL THREAT · $10→$20
Wout Weghorst · +100 Bench
ESPN FD +100 · bench · FGS +425 · $10→$20
+100
$10→$20
Even money bench dart. Weghorst enters at 60-70 mins in a game already 3-0. Netherlands pushing for GD means they won't take their foot off — Weghorst's aerial presence in the box against a demoralised Tunisia backline makes him a live impact-sub scorer. $10→$20.
🎯 Further Options — G. Til +125 · Summerville +155 (⚠️ doubtful) · Kluivert +170
G. Til +125 ($10→$22.50): Feyenoord midfielder who arrives in the box late. Bench at +125 — on a 4-0 scoreline he's a live 30-minute dart. FGS +500.
⚠️ Summerville +155 ($10→$25.50): West Ham winger with 2 WC goals. SportsBettingDime's value pick if fit. But he is doubtful (head injury) — only back if FD confirms he's starting. If fit, +155 is exceptional value. FGS +600.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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