Netherlands vs Tunisia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

📊 Odds context — the richest scorer board of the day

Tunisia have conceded 4.5 goals per game. Netherlands have scored 3.5 per game. Netherlands need a big GD swing to match Japan. The result is a board where the top four players are -120/-115/-110/-110 — exceptional short prices for anytime markets against eliminated opposition.

Key fitness checks: ⚠️ Summerville (head) — doubtful. ⚠️ Depay — questionable to start. ⚠️ Brobbey — SportsBettingDime flags possible doubt. Check FD for live confirmations before locking in picks. Gakpo is the safest confirmed scorer with the clearest fitness picture.