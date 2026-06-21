Tunisia vs Japan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Tonight

Midnight June 20/21, 2026 · Odds via ESPN Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Ueda +160 ESPN leader — 16 intl goals, quiet vs NED, bounce-back prime · Kamada +180 — Juvefc/SheKicks/Yahoo all explicit · Maeda ~+270 Racing Post pick · Doan ~+210 matchup advantage vs Tunisia LB Abdi · full ESPN board both teams · Japan second-half scoring pattern the key tactical context.

H2H: BTTS failed in all 6 meetings — Japan clean sheet very likely

9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals scored in the 2nd half

🔴 Kubo OUT (knee) · Junya Ito starts on the right

🔴 Kubo OUT (knee) · Junya Ito starts on the right Ueda had just 1 shot vs NED — bounce-back candidate 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals scored in the 2nd half 🇹🇳 Tunisia: 0 open-play shots vs Sweden · 11 conceded in last 2 H2H: BTTS failed in all 6 meetings — Japan clean sheet very likely

The scorer market in this match is almost entirely a Japan market. Tunisia's BTTS has failed in all six previous meetings with Japan — meaning the historically most likely scenario is Japan winning with a clean sheet. Ueda at +160 is the market's answer — the central striker of the dominant team, 16 goals in 40 international appearances, facing a defence that has conceded 11 in two matches. Kamada at +180 is the primary editorial pick — the late-arriving CAM with 5 WC-cycle goals, already on the scoresheet this tournament, backed explicitly by Juvefc, SheKicks, Yahoo, compare.bet and OneFootball. The two are best run as a pair.

Odds from ESPN live board (Ueda +160, Kamada +180 anytime — confirmed). Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⚡ Why Scorer Bets Are Almost All Japan — The Key Context H2H: BTTS Failed in All 6 Meetings — Japan Clean Sheet Likely In every single one of Japan's six all-time meetings with Tunisia, both teams have never scored in the same game. Japan kept clean sheets in five of six. Given Tunisia's current form — zero shots from open play against Sweden, 11 goals conceded in their last two matches — the H2H clean-sheet pattern is even more likely to continue. This makes Tunisia scorer bets risky micro-stakes plays at best. 9 of Japan's Last 10 WC Goals in the 2nd Half — Back 2nd-Half-Skewed Scorers Japan have scored 9 of their last 10 World Cup goals in the second half. Against Tunisia, who will be forced to push men forward to chase the game, second-half counter-attacks are Japan's most dangerous route to additional goals. This favours late-arriving midfielders (Kamada, Nakamura) — though Ueda's central position means he's always in scoring range. Ueda Was Quiet vs Netherlands (1 Shot in 84 Mins) — The Bounce-Back Angle Ayase Ueda had just one shot in 84 minutes against the Netherlands — unusually quiet for a striker who scored 25 goals in the Eredivisie last season. Scores24 notes: "Often it's those 'silent' games that precede something special." Against a Tunisia defence that allowed a tournament-high 38.46% conversion rate (per Opta), Ueda's penalty-box instincts should produce far more than one shot tonight.

⭐ Primary Pick: Ayase Ueda Anytime +160

⭐ ESPN MARKET LEADER compare.bet 3-star · scores24 explicit · TNTSports explicit Ayase Ueda — Japan ST (Feyenoord) 16 goals in 40 intl apps · Feyenoord Eredivisie top scorer (25 goals) · Japan's first-choice #9 · 1 shot vs NED in 84 mins Anytime +160 First Goal +450 2+ Goals +950 ESPN market leader at +160 — shortest-priced scorer in the entire match 16 goals in 40 international appearances · central ST in Japan's 3-4-1-2 · Feyenoord Eredivisie top scorer Scored 25 goals last Eredivisie season · just 1 shot vs Netherlands — significant bounce-back candidate Tunisia defence: 11 conceded in 2 matches · 38.46% conversion rate allowed (tournament-high per Opta) 📊 The Ueda Case — Position + Bounce-Back + Matchup 16 Intl goals (40 caps) 25 Eredivisie goals (top scorer) 1 Shot vs NED (bounce-back) 38% TUN conversion rate allowed Ueda's case has three converging factors. Position: as the central striker, he is the primary finishing reference for all of Kamada's and Doan's creative supply. Bounce-back: one shot in 84 minutes against the Netherlands is well below his true output level — a striker who scored 25 league goals last season doesn't stay quiet two games in a row. Matchup: Tunisia's defence has conceded 11 times in five matches and allowed a tournament-high 38.46% conversion rate against Sweden. Scores24 picks him explicitly: "Against a Tunisia defense that's clearly struggling, the striker could make his mark. Our pick: Ayase Ueda to score." compare.bet rates him as "three-star value." TNTSports: "Against a Tunisia defence that has conceded 11 times in five matches, Japan's central striker should get chances." ESPN notes Japan are likely to have more of the ball in this game than against the Netherlands — more ball means more Ueda service directly into the box. At +160, the implied probability (~38%) is conservative for the starting striker of the dominant favourite against a defence in crisis. A $10 bet at +160 returns $26 total. Tactical note: With Japan dominating possession (ESPN: "Japan are likely to have a lot more of the ball in this game"), Ueda operates more as a box striker receiving direct service, rather than the counter-attacking off-the-ball runner he was against the Dutch. This is actually his more natural scoring mode — his 25 Eredivisie goals were scored in a possession-dominant Feyenoord team. More possession = more Ueda scoring opportunities. compare.bet 3-star value · scores24 explicit · TNTSports explicit · ESPN market leader $10 at +160 returns $26 total

Bet Ueda Anytime +160 at FanDuel Sportsbook

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💎 Multi-Source Pick: Kamada Anytime +180

Daichi Kamada — Japan CAM (Crystal Palace) 13 goals, 50 caps · scored 89' equaliser vs NED · 5 WC-cycle goals · 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals in 2nd half Anytime +180 First Goal +475 2+ Goals +1100 Juvefc: "Kamada leads Japan's recent scorers list with five goals across their last cycle of games" — named scorer pick SheKicks explicit · Yahoo/Covers explicit · compare.bet explicit · OneFootball explicit — unanimous across sources Crystal Palace CAM · 13 goals in 50 caps · scored 89th-minute equaliser vs Netherlands MD1 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals in 2nd half — Kamada's late-arriving CAM pattern fits this perfectly Kamada is the single most cited explicit scorer pick across every source covering this match. Juvefc: "Kamada has already scored at this World Cup and leads Japan's recent scorers list with five goals across their last cycle of games. With Tunisia likely to drop deep and invite pressure after conceding early, Japan's attacking midfielders will get into goalscoring positions, and Kamada has shown the composure to take them." OneFootball: "Daichi Kamada rescued a point in the opener with two late goals against the Netherlands and pulls the strings from an advanced midfield role." His late-arriving runs from the CAM position align almost perfectly with Japan's documented pattern of scoring in the second half. Recommendation: Run Kamada +180 and Ueda +160 as a pair — two independent $10 bets ($20 total). Japan are expected to score 2+ goals in this match (Over 2.5 backed by three sources). If both score, both bets pay. If Kamada scores: $28 profit. If Ueda scores: $26 profit.

💎 Matchup Value: Doan Anytime ~+210

Ritsu Doan — Japan WB/RW (Eintracht Frankfurt) 11 goals in 65 caps · PrizePicks 99th pct shots qualifying · Oddschecker explicit · strong matchup vs TUN LB Abdi Anytime (est) ~+210 PrizePicks: Doan posted 3 goals (99th pct), 2.86 shots per 90 (98th pct), 1.87 shots on target (100th pct) in AFC qualifying Oddschecker: "Ritsu Doan is likely to be heavily involved, increasing both his goalscoring and chance-creation opportunities" — explicit PrizePicks: Tunisia LB Ali Abdi had 3 defensive contributions (26th pct), 3 fouls committed (5th pct) vs Sweden — weak matchup for Doan Doan's qualifying stats place him in the top 1-2% of wide players in Asia for shots and shot accuracy. His specific matchup against Tunisia LB Ali Abdi is flagged by PrizePicks as a "favorable matchup" — Abdi was rated in the bottom quartile for defensive contributions against Sweden. Doan cutting inside against this specific defensive unit is a legitimate anytime scorer case. Oddschecker explicitly names him as the player whose involvement will increase most in this match. Back at slightly smaller stakes than Ueda or Kamada.

🎯 Dark Horse Value: Maeda Anytime ~+270

Daizen Maeda — Japan F (Celtic) 7 goals in final 5 SPL apps · brace vs Rangers · sealed title vs Hearts · Racing Post explicit scorer pick Anytime (est) ~+270 Racing Post explicit: "Maeda looks a decent price to take one of the chances likely to fall his way in Monterrey" — named pick Celtic · 7 goals in final 5 SPL apps · brace in 3-1 win over Rangers · sealed title vs Hearts on the final day ~+270 = $10 returns $37 — highest returning starting Japan forward on the scorer board Maeda came into the tournament in blistering Celtic form — seven goals in his final five SPL appearances — then had a quiet game against the Dutch. Racing Post explicitly backs him as their scorer value pick for this match, noting he "looks a decent price to take one of the chances that will fall his way in Monterrey." Against a Tunisia defence that conceded five to Sweden, a clinical striker in peak SPL form should get at least two or three clear opportunities. Recommendation: Maeda ~+270 at small stakes ($5-10). Back at roughly half the stake you put on Ueda or Kamada. The Racing Post's explicit endorsement combined with his elite recent club form and bounce-back angle makes this the best pure value play on the board after the top two. $10 at +270 returns $37 total.

📌 Under-the-Radar: Nakamura ~+200

Keito Nakamura — Japan WB/MF 11 goals in just 26 caps · scored vs Netherlands MD1 · Japan corner/free-kick taker Anytime (est) ~+200 11 goals in 26 caps — one of the highest caps-to-goals ratios in the entire Japan squad · one goal every 2.4 appearances Scored the 52nd-minute equaliser vs Netherlands from the left wing-back position RotoWire: takes corners and free kicks for Japan — direct set-piece goal route against a unsettled Tunisia wall Nakamura's 11 goals in 26 caps is remarkable for a wing-back. He scored against the Netherlands just days ago and is Japan's corner and free-kick deliverer — giving him a direct set-piece goal route in addition to his open-play threat. At approximately +200, he represents a genuine anytime value option for a player who demonstrated his scoring ability recently. Back at small stakes as a supplementary pick alongside Ueda and Kamada.

🇹🇳 Tunisia Scorer Options — H2H Caution Required

⚠️ Tunisia Scorer Bets — Micro-Stakes Only (H2H BTTS Failed All 6 Meetings) The single strongest H2H pattern: BTTS has failed in all six previous meetings. Japan kept clean sheets in five of six. Given Tunisia's current form — zero shots from open play against Sweden, 11 goals conceded in their last two matches — the probability of Tunisia scoring is low. Back any Tunisia scorer bet at micro-stakes only ($2-5 maximum) as a genuine but low-probability scenario play. Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) ~+700 — RotoWire explicit RotoWire: "Tunisia's best hope of a goal runs through Hannibal unlocking a Japan defense." Creative #10 under Renard. If Tunisia score, Hannibal is the most likely creative source. $2-5 max. Elias Saad (ST) ~+800 — compare.bet · TNTSports Primary Tunisia forward. compare.bet: "Spearheads Tunisia's attack and will need to make the most of rare openings." $2-5 max only. Elias Achouri ~+900 — Oddschecker note Oddschecker: "Achouri scored a brace against Uganda and remains a key attacking outlet under new management." Extreme micro-stakes only ($2 max).

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board

🇯🇵 Japan Player First Goal Anytime ⭐ Ayase Ueda · ST (Feyenoord) Market leader · 16 intl goals · 25 Eredivisie goals · 1 shot vs NED · compare.bet/scores24/TNT all explicit +450 +160 ⭐ Daichi Kamada · CAM (Crystal Palace) Most-cited pick · 5 WC-cycle goals · 89' vs NED · Juvefc/SheKicks/Yahoo/compare.bet/OneFootball all explicit +475 +180 ⭐ Keito Nakamura · WB-L 11 goals in 26 caps · scored vs NED · corner/free-kick taker · one of the best goals-per-cap ratios in squad +500 ~+200 ⭐ Ritsu Doan · WB-R / RW (Frankfurt) PrizePicks 99th pct shots qualifying · Oddschecker explicit · specific matchup edge vs TUN LB Abdi (26th pct def contributions) +550 ~+210 ⭐ Daizen Maeda · F (Celtic) — Racing Post 7 goals in 5 SPL apps · brace vs Rangers · quiet vs NED (bounce-back) · Racing Post explicit pick · $10 returns $37 +700 ~+270 Junya Ito · RW (Genk · replaces Kubo) 15 goals in 70 caps · scored winner vs Scotland pre-tournament · direct running on right flank +700 ~+270 Koki Ogawa · F (bench/start) 6 qualifying goals · Oddschecker projects him starting · bench option if not in XI +800 ~+310 🇹🇳 Tunisia Player Anytime Notes Hannibal Mejbri · MF (Burnley) RotoWire: "Tunisia's best hope runs through Hannibal" · creative #10 · BTTS caution · micro-stakes only ~+700 $2-5 MAX Elias Saad · ST Tunisia's primary forward · compare.bet/TNT explicit · BTTS caution · micro-stakes only ~+800 $2-5 MAX Elias Achouri · RW Oddschecker: "brace vs Uganda · key attacking outlet under new management" · extreme micro-stakes only ~+900 $2 MAX

*Ueda +160, Kamada +180 confirmed from ESPN live board. Nakamura/Doan/Maeda/Ito/Ogawa estimated from ESPN board sequence (+200/+210/+270/+270/+310) cross-referenced with source lineups. Tunisia scorer odds estimated. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.

💎 Value Analysis

✅ Primary: Ueda Anytime +160 BACK IT · PRIMARY ESPN market leader. 16 goals in 40 international appearances. 25 Eredivisie goals last season (top scorer). Had just one shot vs Netherlands — significant bounce-back. Faces Tunisia's tournament-high conversion rate defence. With Japan dominating possession, Ueda gets more direct service into the box than against the Dutch. $10 at +160 returns $26. ✅ Primary Pair: Kamada Anytime +180 BACK IT · PRIMARY The most explicitly cited scorer pick across all sources: Juvefc, SheKicks, Yahoo, compare.bet, OneFootball all name him directly. Crystal Palace CAM. 5 WC-cycle goals. Scored 89th-minute equaliser vs Netherlands. 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals in the 2nd half — his late-arriving CAM pattern fits this perfectly. Run alongside Ueda ($10 each, $20 total). $10 at +180 returns $28. 💎 Companion: Doan ~+210 BACK IT · MIDRANGE PrizePicks 99th percentile for shots in qualifying. Oddschecker explicit endorsement. Specific matchup advantage against Tunisia LB Abdi (26th percentile defensive contributions vs Sweden). Deadspin names him alongside Kamada as Japan's two advanced pocket runners. Back at slightly smaller stakes. 💎 Value Dart: Maeda ~+270 SMALL STAKES Racing Post explicit. 7 goals in 5 SPL apps. Natural bounce-back after quiet Netherlands game. ~+270 = $10 returns $37 — the highest return of any starting Japan forward on the anytime board. Back at half the stakes of Ueda or Kamada. ⚠️ Tunisia scorers — $2-5 maximum (Hannibal #1) CAUTION BTTS failed in all 6 H2H meetings. Tunisia produced zero open-play shots vs Sweden. Japan kept clean sheets in 5 of 6 H2H meetings. Hannibal Mejbri is the most likely Tunisia scorer if they find the net — RotoWire says Tunisia's best hope runs through him. Back at $2-5 maximum as a pure scenario play. Never exceed micro-stakes on Tunisia scorer bets in this fixture.

🎯 Scorer Parlay Ideas

⚽ Tunisia vs Japan · Scorer Parlay Ideas · Midnight ET Tonight Safe Pair — Ueda + Kamada Both Anytime ($10 each) Two independent bets: Ueda +160 and Kamada +180. Japan expected to score 2+ goals. Between the central striker and the CAM, you cover both primary Japan scoring routes. $20 total. If Ueda scores: $26 profit. If Kamada scores: $28 profit. Japan could score twice and both pay. SGP — Kamada Anytime + Japan ML (~+550) Kamada Anytime +180 + Japan ML -185. Correlated — if Kamada scores, Japan win. Combined approximately +550. Both legs point to the same game script: Japan win with their most cited scorer finding the net. 3-Way Cover — Ueda + Kamada + Maeda ($5 each) Three separate bets: Ueda +160, Kamada +180, Maeda ~+270. $15 total. Covers the three most backed Japan scorers across all sources. If Japan score 2+ (the Over 2.5 scenario), likely two of three pay. Racing Post, Juvefc, and compare.bet between them cover all three players explicitly. Value SGP — Ueda Anytime + Over 2.5 Goals (~+450) Ueda Anytime +160 + Over 2.5 Goals +120. Partially correlated — Ueda scoring in a high-scoring game. Both legs share the same game script: Japan dominate and score multiple goals. Combined approximately +450. Wildcard — Kamada 2+ Goals ~+1100 (micro-stakes) Kamada 2+ Goals at +1100. He already scored twice against the Netherlands in a dramatic late comeback. Against a Tunisia defence in crisis, a repeat two-goal performance is genuinely possible. $5 returns $60. Micro-stakes only.

📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Ueda Anytime (primary) ESPN market leader · 16 intl goals · Eredivisie top scorer · quiet vs NED bounce-back · $10 returns $26 +160 ⭐ #2 — Kamada Anytime (primary pair) Most-cited scorer · 5 WC-cycle goals · Juvefc/SheKicks/Yahoo/OneFootball explicit · $10 returns $28 +180 #3 — Nakamura Anytime 11 goals in 26 caps · scored vs NED · set-piece taker · under-the-radar value ~+200 💎 #4 — Doan Anytime (matchup value) PrizePicks 99th pct shots · Oddschecker explicit · strong matchup vs Abdi ~+210 🎯 Dark horse — Maeda Anytime Racing Post explicit · 7 goals in 5 SPL apps · bounce-back · $10 returns $37 ~+270 🇹🇳 Tunisia scorers — $2-5 max (Hannibal #1) BTTS failed all 6 H2H · RotoWire names Mejbri · micro-stakes scenario play only ~+700

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · Midnight ET (June 21) Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Tunisia vs Japan Ueda +160 · Kamada +180 · Nakamura ~+200 · Doan ~+210 · Maeda ~+270 · Hannibal ~+700 (micro-stakes)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN live board · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Midnight ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly