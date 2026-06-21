Tunisia vs Japan Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Odds & Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group F

Japan -185 unanimous pick · Kamada the primary scorer — 89' equaliser vs Netherlands, 5 goals last WC cycle · Ueda +160 ESPN board leader · Over 2.5 goals +120 value · Tunisia in crisis: first WC mid-tournament sacking after one game · Renard bounce a real but overstated threat · Kubo OUT with knee injury.

9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals came in the second half (FOX Sports)

🔴 Kubo OUT (knee) · Junya Ito starts in his place 🇯🇵 Kamada: scored 89' equaliser vs NED · 5 goals last WC cycle 🇹🇳 Renard replaces Lamouchi — first-ever WC mid-tournament sacking after one game 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals came in the second half (FOX Sports) H2H: BTTS failed in all 6 previous meetings · Japan won 5

Match Overview

This is the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history — and it pits a Japan side riding the momentum of a gutsy comeback against a Tunisia squad in genuine crisis. Japan came from 2-1 down in the final minutes against the Netherlands, with Kamada's 89th-minute equaliser the latest goal in Japan's World Cup history. Tunisia produced zero shots from open play against Sweden, were hammered 5-1, and subsequently became the subject of the first-ever mid-tournament manager sacking after just one game. Hervé Renard was swiftly appointed, but he has had only days to work with the squad. Japan's goal-difference pressure, with the Netherlands now sitting at +4 GD after their 5-1 win over Sweden, means Moriyasu's men will be pushing for a convincing win rather than merely managing the result.

⚠️ The Renard Factor — How Much Credit Does the Bounce Get? Renard is now managing at his fourth World Cup with a fourth different nation, having previously coached Ivory Coast (2014), Morocco (2018), and Saudi Arabia (2022). He masterminded Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina in 2022 — a legitimate tactical threat. However, changing the manager won't fix what ails this side. The manager wasn't the one making terrible passes leading to turnovers, and he certainly wasn't responsible for Tunisia creating just two shots from open play against Sweden. The gap in individual quality is the determining factor. Tunisia have won only one of their last eight internationals and conceded 11 goals in their last two competitive matches. Renard has four days of training — not four weeks.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (Japan -185, Tunisia +600, Draw +310, Over 2.5 +120). ESPN scorer board: Ueda +160, Kamada +180 anytime. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇯🇵 Japan · Hajime Moriyasu 3-4-1-2 (Racing Post) / 3-4-2-1 (SI · TNT) · Kubo OUT · J. Ito starts · otherwise unchanged FIFA Rank #17 🔴 Key Injury — Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) OUT Kubo suffered a knee injury against the Netherlands and is ruled out — pictured leaving the stadium in a wheelchair. Junya Ito (Genk, 15 goals in 70 international appearances, scored vs Scotland pre-tournament) comes in on the right wing. Wataru Endo also listed OUT per Covers/Yahoo. Otherwise Moriyasu is expected to keep the same core XI. 📋 Projected XI — 3-4-1-2 (Racing Post) or 3-4-2-1 (SI / TNT Sports) Z. Suzuki GK ✅ Watanabe CB Taniguchi CB H. Ito CB · Arsenal Sugawara WB-R Kamada ⭐ Crystal Palace Sano MF Nakamura WB-L Doan ⭐ Frankfurt J. Ito ⭐ Genk · replaces Kubo Maeda ⭐ Celtic Ueda ⭐ Feyenoord · ST 🔴 Kubo OUT · J. Ito (Genk, 15 intl goals, scored vs Scotland) replaces on right wing Endo OUT per Covers/Yahoo · Sano or Tanaka covers the DM role Kamada (Crystal Palace) · 13 goals, 50 caps · 89' equaliser + Nakamura goal vs Netherlands Ueda (Feyenoord) · 16 goals in 40 intl apps · Japan's #9 · primary finishing reference Maeda (Celtic) · 7 goals in final 5 SPL apps inc. brace vs Rangers · bounce-back game Nakamura (26 caps, 11 goals) · Doan (65 caps, 11 goals) · both legitimate scorer options 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals came in the second half Japan excels at creating space by dropping two midfielders while two inside forwards pinch the field and wing-backs position wide. Tunisia gave up a tournament-high 4 fast breaks in MD1. Japan held the Netherlands to just 0.78 xG in the second half while scoring twice — expect the same defensive organisation against a Tunisia attack that produced zero open-play shots against Sweden. 🇹🇳 Tunisia · Hervé Renard (NEW) Formation in flux — Renard arrives with days of training · 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 most likely · GK change expected FIFA Rank #55 ⚠️ Manager Situation — Historic First & Selection Uncertainty Sabri Lamouchi became the first manager ever fired mid-World Cup after just one match. Hervé Renard was appointed after the 5-1 Sweden defeat. He's managing at his fourth World Cup with a fourth different team. Tunisia began with a 3-5-2 under Lamouchi; Renard is expected to shift to a back four in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. Goalkeeper change is likely — Chamakh made two errors against Sweden and could be replaced by Dahmen. Tunisia's lineup is the most uncertain of any team tonight. 📋 Most Projected XI — 4-3-3 (Covers/Yahoo) · Also: 4-2-3-1 (Sports Mole) · 5-3-2 (Racing Post) Dahmen ⚠️ GK · likely replaces Chamakh Valery RB Rekik CB Talbi CB Abdi LB Khedira MF Skhiri © ⭐ 83 caps · anchor Mejbri ⭐ Burnley · #10 Achouri RW Saad ⭐ ST Chaouat/Gharbi LW ⚠️ GK change: Chamakh (2 errors vs SWE) → Dahmen likely ⚠️ Formation in flux: 3-5-2 MD1 → 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 under Renard. Confirm at team sheet. No injuries · Skhiri (83 caps, Frankfurt) · captain · key duel vs Kamada/Doan Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) — RotoWire: "Tunisia's best hope runs through Hannibal" 0 open-play shots vs Sweden · 38.46% conversion rate allowed (tournament-high, Opta)

📊 Head to Head & Recent Form

H2H: Japan 5-1-0 vs Tunisia · BTTS: 0 from 6 · Clean sheets: Japan in 5 of 6 Japan have won five of six all-time meetings with Tunisia, conceding in only one. Tunisia's only win was a 3-0 Kirin Cup friendly in 2022. Most recently, Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 in October 2023. Critically: both teams have never scored in the same game across all six meetings. BTTS failing in 6 of 6 is the strongest historical pattern available — and it supports both a Japan clean sheet and an over via Japan scoring 3+ without Tunisia replying. 🇯🇵 Japan — W7 of last 10 · Drew 2-2 vs Netherlands MD1 Twice came from behind vs Netherlands. Beat England 1-0, Brazil 3-2 pre-tournament. Lost just one of 16 Asian qualifiers. 9 of their last 10 WC goals in the second half. Won 5 of 6 H2H vs Tunisia. 🇹🇳 Tunisia — W1 of last 8 · 11 goals conceded in last 2 competitive matches Lost 5-0 to Belgium in final warm-up, then 5-1 to Sweden in MD1. Produced zero shots from open play vs Sweden. Manager sacked — first ever in World Cup history after one game. Renard has days, not weeks. 5/6 Japan H2H wins 0/6 BTTS hits H2H 9/10 Japan WC 2H goals 0 TUN open-play shots vs SWE 11 TUN conceded last 2

🔮 Score Prediction

Oddschecker 0-2 · SheKicks 0-2 · TNTSports 0-2 · Juvefc 0-2 · Covers: "Japan win by multiple goals" 🇹🇳 Tunisia 0 — 2 Japan 🇯🇵 Japan quality decisive · clean sheet very achievable (5 in 6 H2H) Japan ML -185 Over 2.5 +120 Japan are the better team and should have enough quality to control this game against a Tunisia side that just conceded five. Tunisia have to win and will commit numbers forward, which could leave them exposed to Japan's counter. Japan should dictate and find the goals, with Tunisia's desperation making it competitive for a while before the gap in quality shows. Note on the over: H2H BTTS failed in all 6 meetings — traditionally a 2-0 Japan win. But Tunisia must attack tonight, which creates counter-attack space. Japan's goal-difference pressure (Netherlands at +4 GD) pushes Moriyasu for 3+. Juvefc, Covers, and SportsLine Eimer all back the Over explicitly. The Over is only viable if Japan push for 3+ against an open Tunisia — which the goal-difference context supports.

💎 Best Bets

Best Bet #1 · Unanimous Consensus · Anchor Pick 🇯🇵 Japan Moneyline FanDuel -185 Every major source picks Japan: Covers · Oddschecker · Juvefc · SheKicks · Racing Post · RotoWire · SportsLine Eimer (19-9 WC record) Japan #17 vs Tunisia #55 · H2H 5W-0D-1L · squad quality decisive Tunisia: 0 open-play shots vs Sweden · first-ever WC mid-tournament sacking · 11 conceded last 2 Beat England 1-0, Brazil 3-2 pre-tournament · nearly beat Netherlands in MD1 Japan are significantly the stronger side on current form, tournament pedigree and squad quality. The gap in individual quality is the clearest it has been in any Group F match. Tunisia couldn't generate open-play chances against Sweden — Japan are a more organised and technically superior team. The only real risk: a Renard-inspired tactical setup that shuts Japan out in the first half and scores from a set piece. Possible — but unlikely given the talent disparity. Primary Scorer Pick · Juvefc + SheKicks + Yahoo all explicit 🇯🇵 Daichi Kamada Anytime Goalscorer ESPN Board +180 Juvefc: "Kamada leads Japan's recent scorers list with five goals across their last cycle of games" SheKicks · TheSportsRush · Yahoo · compare.bet all explicit scorer picks for Kamada Crystal Palace CAM · 13 goals in 50 caps · scored 89' equaliser vs Netherlands 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals in 2nd half · Kamada's late runs from CAM the primary 2nd-half threat Kamada opened his account at this World Cup against the Netherlands and leads Japan's recent scorers list with five goals across their last cycle of games. With Tunisia likely to drop deep and invite pressure after conceding early, Japan's attacking midfielders will get into goalscoring positions, and Kamada has shown the composure to take them. He arrives late into the box off Doan and Ito's combinations — exactly the movement pattern that opens up compact defensive blocks. At +180, this is the primary scorer pick. ESPN Board Market Leader · TNTSports + compare.bet Explicit 🇯🇵 Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer ESPN Board +160 Shortest-priced Japan scorer on ESPN board at +160 anytime Feyenoord ST · 16 goals in 40 international appearances · Japan's first-choice #9 TNTSports: "Against a Tunisia defence that has conceded 11 times in five matches, Japan's central striker should get chances" compare.bet: "three-star value" · central ST · primary finishing reference in Japan's 3-4-1-2 Ueda led the line for Japan against the Netherlands and is their first-choice number nine. The Feyenoord striker's directness gives Japan a clear threat in behind against a back line with consistent vulnerability to pace. He faces a Tunisia defence that has conceded 11 times in five matches. At +160 he is the highest-probability scorer on Japan's board — the implied probability (~38%) is conservative for the starting striker of the projected match winner. Value Bet · Juvefc + Covers + SportsLine Eimer Explicit · Plus Money Over 2.5 Total Goals FanDuel +120 Juvefc explicit: "Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 — the evidence supports goals in this fixture" Covers: "Plus-money on 3+ goals involving this Tunisian defence? You don't have to tell me twice" SportsLine Eimer (19-9-2 WC record): explicitly backs the Over to hit Tunisia conceded 5 vs Belgium, 5 vs Sweden · Japan's goal-diff pressure drives push for 3+ H2H caution: BTTS failed all 6 · but Japan 3-0 still lands the Over without Tunisia scoring Three explicit source picks. Tunisia must attack tonight (no choice), which opens counter-attack space Japan will exploit for 3+. Netherlands' +4 GD means Moriyasu pushes for a convincing winning margin rather than a conservative 1-0 or 2-0. Plus-money on 3+ goals involving a defence that conceded 11 in their last two matches is the best value bet on the board at +120. Racing Post Explicit Value Pick · Bounce-Back Candidate 🇯🇵 Daizen Maeda Anytime Goalscorer Approx Odds +270 Racing Post explicit: "Maeda looks a decent price to take one of the chances likely to fall his way in Monterrey" Celtic · 7 goals in final 5 SPL apps · brace vs Rangers · sealed title vs Hearts on the final day Quiet vs Netherlands — natural bounce-back candidate against a far weaker defence tonight Maeda came into the tournament in blistering Celtic form and will be motivated to rediscover it after a quiet Netherlands game. Racing Post's explicit recommendation: he "looks a decent price to take one of the chances that will fall his way in Monterrey." Against a Tunisia defence that conceded five to Sweden, a clinical striker in peak SPL form should get at least two or three clear opportunities. At approximately +270, this is the best value scorer pick on the board. Back alongside Ueda +160 or Kamada +180.

⚽ Key Scorer Props

🇯🇵 Player 1st Goal Anytime ⭐ Ayase Ueda · ST (Feyenoord) ESPN market leader · 16 intl goals · Japan's #9 · TNT/compare.bet explicit +450 +160 ⭐ Daichi Kamada · CAM (Crystal Palace) 5 WC-cycle goals · 89' vs NED · Juvefc/SheKicks/Yahoo explicit · late-arriving scorer +475 +180 Keito Nakamura · WB (11 goals in 26 caps) Remarkable caps-to-goals ratio · scored vs Netherlands MD1 · wing-back left threat +500 +200 Ritsu Doan · WB/RW (Frankfurt, 11 goals, 65 caps) PrizePicks: 99th pct shots in qualifying · strong matchup vs Tunisia LB Ali Abdi (poor MD1) +550 +210 ⭐ Daizen Maeda · F (Celtic) — Racing Post 7 goals in 5 SPL apps · brace vs Rangers · quiet vs NED · bounce-back game · Racing Post explicit +700 +270 Junya Ito · RW (Genk · replaces Kubo) 15 intl goals in 70 apps · scored winner vs Scotland · direct running on the right +700 +270 🇹🇳 Tunisia Player Anytime Notes Hannibal Mejbri · MF (Burnley) RotoWire: "Tunisia's best hope runs through Hannibal" · creative #10 · H2H caution ~+700 Micro-stakes Elias Saad · ST Tunisia's forward · H2H caution: TUN scored in only 1 of 6 vs Japan · micro-stakes only ~+800 Micro-stakes

*Ueda +160, Kamada +180 from ESPN live board. Other Japan odds estimated. Tunisia scorer odds estimated. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.

📋 Best Bets Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Japan Moneyline Universal consensus · quality gap decisive · Tunisia in crisis · H2H dominant -185 ⭐ #2 — Kamada Anytime Juvefc + SheKicks + Yahoo + compare.bet all explicit · 5 WC-cycle goals · 89' vs NED +180 #3 — Ueda Anytime ESPN market leader · 16 intl goals · central ST · TNTSports + compare.bet explicit +160 💎 #4 — Over 2.5 Goals Juvefc + Covers + SportsLine Eimer (19-9 WC) explicit · plus-money value +120 🎯 Dark horse — Maeda Anytime Racing Post explicit · 7 goals in 5 SPL apps · bounce-back game · value ~+270 🎯 SGP — Japan ML + Kamada Anytime + Over 2.5 All three legs reinforce same game script · ~+700 combined ~+700

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · Midnight ET (June 21) Bet the 1,000th World Cup Match — Tunisia vs Japan Japan -185 · Kamada +180 · Ueda +160 · Over 2.5 +120 · Maeda ~+270

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineups before wagering · Midnight ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly