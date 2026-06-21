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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 21

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Robert Gasser
  • Records: Braves (48-27), Brewers (45-29)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.31%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 45.69%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Chase Burns
  • Records: Yankees (46-29), Reds (36-39)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.40%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.60%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Tigers (32-44), White Sox (39-36)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 51.07%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 48.93%

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Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Andrew Alvarez
  • Records: Rays (42-31), Nationals (40-37)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.94%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 45.06%

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San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Marlins (39-38), Giants (31-45)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 54.99%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 45.01%

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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Astros (36-41), Guardians (40-36)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 55.44%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.56%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Royals (32-45), Cardinals (40-34)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.46%
  • Royals Win Probability: 49.54%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Cubs (40-37), Blue Jays (38-39)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.69%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.31%

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San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lucas Giolito
  • Records: Rangers (36-40), Padres (39-36)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 61.33%
  • Padres Win Probability: 38.67%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Jared Jones
  • Records: Rockies (29-47), Pirates (38-38)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 60.83%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 39.17%

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Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

  • When: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Diamondbacks (39-36), Twins (36-41)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.19%
  • Twins Win Probability: 44.81%

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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Athletics (38-38), Angels (30-47)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 54.68%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.32%

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Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Mariners (39-38), Red Sox (30-43)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.27%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 41.73%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Brandon Young
  • Records: Dodgers (49-27), Orioles (35-42)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 71.78%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 28.22%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 62.96%
  • Mets Win Probability: 37.04%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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