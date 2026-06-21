Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 21

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW

BravesVsn and BREW Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Robert Gasser

Bryce Elder vs. Robert Gasser Records: Braves (48-27), Brewers (45-29)

Braves (48-27), Brewers (45-29) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.31%

54.31% Brewers Win Probability: 45.69%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CINR

YES and CINR Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Chase Burns

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz vs. Chase Burns Records: Yankees (46-29), Reds (36-39)

Yankees (46-29), Reds (36-39) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.40%

57.40% Reds Win Probability: 42.60%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Davis Martin

Keider Montero vs. Davis Martin Records: Tigers (32-44), White Sox (39-36)

Tigers (32-44), White Sox (39-36) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.07%

51.07% Tigers Win Probability: 48.93%

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Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NATS

RAYS and NATS Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Andrew Alvarez

Nick Martínez vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Rays (42-31), Nationals (40-37)

Rays (42-31), Nationals (40-37) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Nationals Win Probability: 45.06%

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San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA

MIAM and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Logan Webb

Ryan Gusto vs. Logan Webb Records: Marlins (39-38), Giants (31-45)

Marlins (39-38), Giants (31-45) Giants Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.99%

54.99% Marlins Win Probability: 45.01%

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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG

SCHN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Slade Cecconi

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Astros (36-41), Guardians (40-36)

Astros (36-41), Guardians (40-36) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Guardians Win Probability: 44.56%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CARD

ROYL and CARD Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Dustin May

Stephen Kolek vs. Dustin May Records: Royals (32-45), Cardinals (40-34)

Royals (32-45), Cardinals (40-34) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.46%

50.46% Royals Win Probability: 49.54%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNET

MARQ and SNET Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Dylan Cease

Shota Imanaga vs. Dylan Cease Records: Cubs (40-37), Blue Jays (38-39)

Cubs (40-37), Blue Jays (38-39) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.69%

50.69% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.31%

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San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SDPA

RSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lucas Giolito

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Rangers (36-40), Padres (39-36)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.33%

61.33% Padres Win Probability: 38.67%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT

COLR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Jared Jones

Michael Lorenzen vs. Jared Jones Records: Rockies (29-47), Pirates (38-38)

Rockies (29-47), Pirates (38-38) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.83%

60.83% Rockies Win Probability: 39.17%

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Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Diamondbacks (39-36), Twins (36-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.19%

55.19% Twins Win Probability: 44.81%

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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV

NBCS-CA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Reid Detmers

Jack Perkins vs. Reid Detmers Records: Athletics (38-38), Angels (30-47)

Athletics (38-38), Angels (30-47) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.68%

54.68% Angels Win Probability: 45.32%

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Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NESN

SEAM and NESN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Payton Tolle

Logan Gilbert vs. Payton Tolle Records: Mariners (39-38), Red Sox (30-43)

Mariners (39-38), Red Sox (30-43) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.27%

58.27% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.73%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN

SportsNet LA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Brandon Young

Emmet Sheehan vs. Brandon Young Records: Dodgers (49-27), Orioles (35-42)

Dodgers (49-27), Orioles (35-42) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.78%

71.78% Orioles Win Probability: 28.22%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. David Peterson

Zack Wheeler vs. David Peterson Records: Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41)

Phillies (40-35), Mets (34-41) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Mets Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.96%

62.96% Mets Win Probability: 37.04%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.