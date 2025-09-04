Tulsa vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the New Mexico State Aggies.
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tulsa: (-205) | New Mexico State: (+172)
- Spread: Tulsa: -6.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +6.5 (-118)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Tulsa has posted one win against the spread this season.
- New Mexico State has not won a game against the spread this year.
- None of New Mexico State's one games has hit the over in 2025.
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (50.5%)
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Point Spread
Tulsa is a 6.5-point favorite against New Mexico State. Tulsa is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Over/Under
The over/under for the Tulsa versus New Mexico State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 52.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Tulsa vs New Mexico State Moneyline
Tulsa is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +172 underdog.
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Golden Hurricane last season was 35.3 points, 5.3 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.
- The Aggies' average implied point total last season (33.4 points) is 10.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
