Tulsa vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the New Mexico State Aggies.

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulsa: (-205) | New Mexico State: (+172)

Tulsa: (-205) | New Mexico State: (+172) Spread: Tulsa: -6.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +6.5 (-118)

Tulsa: -6.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +6.5 (-118) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Tulsa has posted one win against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has not won a game against the spread this year.

None of New Mexico State's one games has hit the over in 2025.

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (50.5%)

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Tulsa is a 6.5-point favorite against New Mexico State. Tulsa is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulsa versus New Mexico State matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 52.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Tulsa is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +172 underdog.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Golden Hurricane last season was 35.3 points, 5.3 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.

The Aggies' average implied point total last season (33.4 points) is 10.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

