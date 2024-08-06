2024 Tulane Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Tulane Green Wave own a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Tulane 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southeastern Louisiana Aug. 29 W 52-0 Green Wave (-27.5) 54.5 2 Kansas State Sept. 7 L 34-27 Wildcats (-9.5) 47.5 3 @ Oklahoma Sept. 14 - Sooners (-13.5) 49.5 4 @ Louisiana Sept. 21 - - - 5 South Florida Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ UAB Oct. 5 - - - 8 Rice Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Tulane Last Game

The Green Wave were taken down by the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27 in their last game. Darian Mensah had 342 yards on 19-of-29 passing (65.5%) for the Wave in that matchup against the Wildcats, with two touchdowns and one pick. Makhi Hughes toted the rock 21 times for 128 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had five receptions for 37 yards. Mario Williams led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in six passes for 128 yards.

Tulane Betting Insights

Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

