Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will match up with the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (206.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

For more details on Tagovailoa, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Packers.

Tagovailoa vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 246.76

246.76 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.04

9.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player (51st overall), posting 116.5 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has connected on 77-of-104 throws for 812 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 60.2 total fantasy points (20.1 per game). With his legs, he's added -3 rushing yards on four attempts.

Tagovailoa has put up 92.4 fantasy points (18.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 130-of-170 passes for 1,277 yards, with 11 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 13 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (28.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa's game versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted 5.5 fantasy points. He threw for 145 yards and one touchdown, and threw three picks on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up a touchdown reception by 14 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this year.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

