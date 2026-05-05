Truist Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour rolls on this week with the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the Truist Championship: PGA Tour

Full Truist Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Rory McIlroy +600 Cameron Young +950 Xander Schauffele +1000 Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 Ludvig Åberg +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Si Woo Kim +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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