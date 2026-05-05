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Golf

Truist Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Truist Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour rolls on this week with the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the Truist Championship: PGA Tour

Full Truist Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Rory McIlroy+600
Cameron Young+950
Xander Schauffele+1000
Matt Fitzpatrick+1500
Ludvig Åberg+1800
Tommy Fleetwood+2200
Si Woo Kim+2500

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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