Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-37) vs. Miami Marlins (43-39)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Marlins.TV

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-108) | MIA: (-108)

STL: (-108) | MIA: (-108) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 9-4, 3.59 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.00 ERA

The probable starters are Andre Pallante (9-4) for the Cardinals and Ryan Gusto (0-2) for the Marlins. Pallante's team is 10-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pallante's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Marlins are 2-2-0 ATS in Gusto's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.7%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -108 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The Cardinals-Marlins contest on June 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (60.9%) in those contests.

This year St. Louis has won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 78 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 46-32-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've gone 15-28 in those games.

Miami is 15-28 (winning just 34.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 42-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Jordan Walker has 89 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .518, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Walker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a walk.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .402 this season while batting .259 with 48 walks and 53 runs scored.

JJ Wetherholt has 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a slugging percentage of .476 and has 107 hits, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .335 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .375 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .424.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 walks while hitting .198.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/26/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/22/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!