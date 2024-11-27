Troy vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Troy Trojans taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Troy vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-901) | Southern Miss: (+590)

Troy: (-901) | Southern Miss: (+590) Spread: Troy: -17.5 (-104) | Southern Miss: +17.5 (-118)

Troy: -17.5 (-104) | Southern Miss: +17.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Troy vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 5-6-0 this season.

Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Troy has played 11 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Southern Miss has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

As a 17.5-point underdog or greater, Southern Miss has two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been four Southern Miss games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Troy vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (88.2%)

Troy vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Southern Miss is the underdog by 17.5 points against Troy. Southern Miss is -104 to cover the spread, and Troy is -118.

Troy vs Southern Miss Over/Under

The Troy-Southern Miss game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Troy vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Troy-Southern Miss, Troy is the favorite at -901, and Southern Miss is +590.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 23.6 99 29.2 94 50.5 11 Southern Miss 14.8 133 36.5 127 53.8 11

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

