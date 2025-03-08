Troy vs Old Dominion Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 3 seed Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-5 Sun Belt) and the No. 10 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (15-19, 8-10 Sun Belt) play in the Sun Belt tournament Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Troy vs. Old Dominion Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Troy win (86.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Troy (-9.5) versus Old Dominion on Saturday. The over/under is set at 133.5 points for this game.

Troy vs. Old Dominion: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Troy has covered 17 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Old Dominion has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Old Dominion is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4 ATS record Troy puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Trojans own a worse record against the spread in home games (7-6-0) than they do on the road (10-5-0).

The Monarchs' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 7-7-0 ATS on their home court and 6-6-0 on the road.

Against the spread, in conference play, Troy is 11-7-0 this year.

Old Dominion has 13 wins against the spread in 21 Sun Belt games this season.

Troy vs. Old Dominion: Moneyline Betting Stats

Troy has been victorious in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Trojans have come away with a win 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -549 or better on the moneyline.

Old Dominion has been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. Old Dominion has gone 8-16 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +400 or longer, the Monarchs have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Troy has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Head-to-Head Comparison

Troy outscores opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 73.0 per game to rank 209th in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball) and has a +231 scoring differential overall.

Tayton Conerway ranks 430th in the nation with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

Old Dominion's -110 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (319th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (165th in college basketball).

Robert Davis Jr. paces Old Dominion, putting up 15.8 points per game (200th in college basketball).

The Trojans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. They are collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per outing.

Thomas Dowd is 208th in college basketball action with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Trojans.

The 34.2 rebounds per game the Monarchs accumulate rank 61st in the country, 1.7 more than the 32.5 their opponents pull down.

Sean Durugordon paces the team with 8.9 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball).

Troy ranks 241st in college basketball by averaging 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is ninth in college basketball, allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Monarchs rank 332nd in college basketball with 88.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 156th defensively with 92.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

