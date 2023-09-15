Troy vs James Madison Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Troy Trojans facing the James Madison Dukes.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Troy vs James Madison Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-142) | James Madison: (+118)

Troy: (-142) | James Madison: (+118) Spread: Troy: -2.5 (-114) | James Madison: +2.5 (-106)

Troy: -2.5 (-114) | James Madison: +2.5 (-106) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Troy vs James Madison Betting Trends

Troy is winless against the spread this season.

Troy has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.

James Madison is winless against the spread this season.

One of James Madison's two games has hit the over.

Troy vs James Madison Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Troy vs James Madison Point Spread

Troy is favored by 2.5 points against James Madison. Troy is -114 to cover the spread, while James Madison is -106.

Troy vs James Madison Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Troy-James Madison matchup on September 16, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Troy vs James Madison Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Troy-James Madison, Troy is the favorite at -142, and James Madison is +118.

Troy vs. James Madison Points Insights

The average implied total for the Trojans last season was 30.5 points, 5.5 more points than their implied total of 25 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, Troy recorded more than 25 points in seven games.

The average implied point total last season for the Dukes (34.4) is 12.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (22).

