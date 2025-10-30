Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Troy vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-290) | Arkansas State: (+235)

Troy: (-290) | Arkansas State: (+235) Spread: Troy: -7.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +7.5 (-114)

Troy: -7.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +7.5 (-114) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Troy vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 6-2-0 this year.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Troy has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been five Troy games (of eight) that went over the total this season.

Arkansas State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-3-0.

Arkansas State's ATS record as 7.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

A pair of Arkansas State eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (73.9%)

Troy vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-114 odds), and Troy, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Troy vs Arkansas State Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Troy-Arkansas State on Nov. 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Troy vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Arkansas State is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Troy is a -290 favorite.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 29.1 57 24.3 70 48.6 8 Arkansas State 23.6 92 28.5 103 59.1 8

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

