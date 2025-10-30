Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Troy vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Troy: (-290) | Arkansas State: (+235)
- Spread: Troy: -7.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +7.5 (-114)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Troy vs Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Troy is 6-2-0 this year.
- As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Troy has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- There have been five Troy games (of eight) that went over the total this season.
- Arkansas State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-3-0.
- Arkansas State's ATS record as 7.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.
- A pair of Arkansas State eight games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Trojans win (73.9%)
Troy vs Arkansas State Point Spread
Arkansas State is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-114 odds), and Troy, the favorite, is -106 to cover.
Troy vs Arkansas State Over/Under
An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Troy-Arkansas State on Nov. 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Troy vs Arkansas State Moneyline
Arkansas State is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Troy is a -290 favorite.
Troy vs. Arkansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Troy
|29.1
|57
|24.3
|70
|48.6
|8
|Arkansas State
|23.6
|92
|28.5
|103
|59.1
|8
Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Troy, Alabama
- Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)
